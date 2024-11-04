Tyla thanks SA for support after winning big at the SAMAs
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Tyla, Kabza De Small, and Mthunzi came out tops at the 2024 SAMAs...
Tyla, Kabza De Small, and Mthunzi came out tops at the 2024 SAMAs...
'Water' hitmaker Tyla has added more awards to her ever-growing tally after picking up several trophies at the 2024 South African Music Awards (SAMAs).
The SAMAs took place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Saturday. Tyla, who already has a Grammy, MTV VMAs Moonman, and two BET Awards under her belt, won four awards on the night.
She took home 'Best Newcomer', 'Best Pop Album', and 'Female Artist of the Year'. The 22-year-old was also recognised for her international achievements.
Tyla could not attend the ceremony as she was overseas shooting a music video.
"Sadly, I could not make the SAMAs. I honestly tried so hard. I was even considering getting a blesser to private jet me over there," the 'Truth or Dare' hitmaker joked.
She added: "I just want to say thank you guys so much. Thank you, South Africa, for all the support. You guys literally ride for me... I just remember being young and having these dreams of being able to be a global artist and just for our African music to be loved by people all over the world."
SAMAs winners 2024
Other winners at #SAMA30 included Kabza De Small and Mthunzi, who both won three awards, including 'Best Amapiano Album' and 'Album of the Year' for their joint project, 'Isimo'.
Priddy Ugly's 'Dust' was crowned 'Best Hip Hop Album', while Sykes won 'Best Kwaito Album'.
Lordkez won 'Best R&B/Soul Album' for 'Testament'.
Kudzi, Elandre, Die Piesangskille, Jnr SA, and Oscar ‘Oskido’ Mdlongwa also took home trophies. Ringo Madlingozi and Sipho Makhabane were honoured with the 'Lifetime Achievement' award.
No music awards ceremony is complete without performances from the who's who of the industry.
Arthur Mafokate, Ishmael, Babes Wodumo, Skwatta Kamp, Gigi Lamayne, Stogie T, Khuli Chana, Nadia Nakai, Nasty C, Matthew Mole, Will Linley, and Musa Keys were just some of the big names who took to the stage.
TV personality Minnie Dlamini hosted the ceremony.
Check out the complete list of winners on the SAMAs website.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
More From East Coast Radio:
Main image credit: Instagram
Show's Stories
-
SA ranks in world’s most nerve-racking countries to drive in
Do you think SA ranks high or low on the list?Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
KZN boy fashions an outfit made of Woolies shopping bags
This is the beauty behind fashion design; sometimes, no one else will se...Danny Guselli an hour ago