Tyla thanks SA for support after winning big at the SAMAs

'Water' hitmaker Tyla has added more awards to her ever-growing tally after picking up several trophies at the 2024 South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

The SAMAs took place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Saturday. Tyla, who already has a Grammy, MTV VMAs Moonman, and two BET Awards under her belt, won four awards on the night.

She took home 'Best Newcomer', 'Best Pop Album', and 'Female Artist of the Year'. The 22-year-old was also recognised for her international achievements.

Tyla could not attend the ceremony as she was overseas shooting a music video.

"Sadly, I could not make the SAMAs. I honestly tried so hard. I was even considering getting a blesser to private jet me over there," the 'Truth or Dare' hitmaker joked.

She added: "I just want to say thank you guys so much. Thank you, South Africa, for all the support. You guys literally ride for me... I just remember being young and having these dreams of being able to be a global artist and just for our African music to be loved by people all over the world."