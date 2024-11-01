Sabrina Carpenter sang ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’, a song made famous in the movie 'Grease', during one of her concerts.

Sabrina Carpenter paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John by covering one of her biggest songs. The 25-year-old dressed up as Sandy from 'Grease' during one of her concerts in Dallas this week. She then belted out ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ for the audience. "She always nails the covers. We love you Sabrina!" one X user wrote. Another commented: "Yeah, I actually need her to put this rendition on streaming. I’ve been begging for months."

Sabrina Carpenter covers ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ by Olivia Newton-John while dressed up as Sandy from Grease.



Sabrina is a huge fan of the song and has covered it before. However, this is the first time she has dressed up as Sandy. Olivia's portrayal of Sandy in 1978 made her famous worldwide. She starred in 'Grease' alongside John Travolta. ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’, one of several popular songs on the 'Grease' soundtrack, received a 'Best Original Song' nomination at the 51st Academy Awards. Olivia passed away in August 2022 after battling cancer. She was 73.

Sabrina is not the only singer who dressed up for Halloween. South African singer Tyla dressed up as Halle Berry's character in the 1994 movie, 'The Flinstones'. Halle approved of Tyla's version of Miss Sharon Stone. "Too good," the Oscar-winner commented. Tyla's fans agreed. "The official winner of 2024’s Halloween… we can wrap it up now!" SA personality Lasizwe commented.

Singer Halle Bailey also dressed up as Halle Berry for Halloween. Check out her sexy James Bond look here: Celebrities get dressed up for Halloween 2024 Halle rocked more than one Halloween outfit, though. She teamed up with her son Halo to recreate an adorable portrayal of 'Lilo & Stitch'. Too cute!