Tyla steals the show at Victoria's Secret fashion show

Updated | By Tamlyn Canham

"I haven’t seen this essence and star quality in a pop girlie in years." 

Tyla wearing Victoria's Secret Angel wings .png
Tyla performing at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show/ Victoria's Secret

Tyla's appearance at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show earned her major praise online. The 22-year-old was trending on X (Twitter) globally. 

Tyla performed her new song, 'Push to Start', as models, including South African beauty Candice Swanepoel, walked the runway. 

Tyra Banks, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kate Moss, Adriana Lima, and more also strutted their stuff. 

She also sang her smash hit, 'Water'. Tyla was one of the three leading performers at the show. Blackpink's Lisa and music icon Cher also appeared. 

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight shortly before the show started, Tyla revealed she was excited to share the stage with the two women. 

"It's so special, so empowering. Come on, we're watching Cher perform, such a special moment. Lisa's my good friend... I think it's going to be such a fun, beautiful show," she said

And that it was!

Scores of people took to social media to praise Tyla. "Tyla had a better walk than the models on the show," one X user said.

Another user commented: "Tyla out walked half these models. That crazy."

The South African singer also gained some new fans. "Tyla done won me over. I haven’t seen this essence and star quality in a pop girlie in yearssss," one woman wrote

Many South Africans were excited to see Tyla and Candice onstage together at one of the modelling industry's biggest fashion shows.

"Tyla 🇿🇦 x Candice 🇿🇦 Two of South Africa's finest."

It's been a good few days for Tyla. Her debut self-titled album has officially sold more than 500,000 copies in America, making it eligible for gold certification. 

She released a deluxe edition of the album, 'Tyla +', last week, featuring three new songs. 

Her Mzansi fans are in for a treat this December. She will perform in Cape Town and Pretoria on December 5 and 7, respectively. 

Main image credit: 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

