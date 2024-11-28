Billboard's pop star of the 21st century: Beyoncé

Surprise surprise. Beyoncé has been named Billboard’s Pop Star of the 21st Century. It’s official; she is the queen.



Beyoncé’s top spot on this iconic list has sparked debates all over social media, mainly between the Beyhive and the Swifties, many believing it should’ve been Taylor.



Well, Taylor Swift has had a super successful year with her shattering records and reaching new heights of her success, which is absolutely remarkable. Then again, Beyoncé has been doing this for decades now.



Here’s a list of some of Beyoncé’s iconic achievements throughout her career:

First artist in history to chart simultaneously at #1 on 23 different Billboard charts

Most decorated artist in Grammy’s history with 32 wins and 99 nominations

Only artist to record a new #1 in each of these four decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s & 2020s)

Female artist with the most tours (4) grossing over $200 million each.

First woman to have their first eight studio albums debut at #1 in the US.

First touring artist in history to gross over $100 MILLION in three separate calendar months.

First woman to top seven of Billboard's multimetric song charts (Hot 100, Country Songs, Hot/Dance Electronic Songs, Gospel, Latin, R&B & Hip-Hop)

Her success in the global entertainment business is nothing short of impressive, but the Swifties believe that Taylor should’ve taken the top spot.





Let’s remember that this list rates artists throughout the 21st century; and Beyoncé has been great since the late 20th century.