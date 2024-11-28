Billboard's pop star of the 21st century: Beyoncé
Billboard has finally announced the top two pop stars of the 21st century, with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift taking the top spots.
Surprise surprise. Beyoncé has been named Billboard’s Pop Star of the 21st Century. It’s official; she is the queen.
Beyoncé’s top spot on this iconic list has sparked debates all over social media, mainly between the Beyhive and the Swifties, many believing it should’ve been Taylor.
Well, Taylor Swift has had a super successful year with her shattering records and reaching new heights of her success, which is absolutely remarkable. Then again, Beyoncé has been doing this for decades now.
Here’s a list of some of Beyoncé’s iconic achievements throughout her career:
- First artist in history to chart simultaneously at #1 on 23 different Billboard charts
- Most decorated artist in Grammy’s history with 32 wins and 99 nominations
- Only artist to record a new #1 in each of these four decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s & 2020s)
- Female artist with the most tours (4) grossing over $200 million each.
- First woman to have their first eight studio albums debut at #1 in the US.
- First touring artist in history to gross over $100 MILLION in three separate calendar months.
- First woman to top seven of Billboard's multimetric song charts (Hot 100, Country Songs, Hot/Dance Electronic Songs, Gospel, Latin, R&B & Hip-Hop)
Let’s remember that this list rates artists throughout the 21st century; and Beyoncé has been great since the late 20th century.
Taylor Swift being second on the list is still pretty spectacular in itself. Her brand alone is unmatched, and her fans agree. In 2024, she’s had a globally successful tour (The ERAS Tour) which surpassed $1-billion in revenue, making it the highest grossing tour of all time!
2024 is also the year when Taylor achieved the title of the richest female musician in history (not counting Rihanna as she made her billions through Fenty Beauty, not music).
Here are some of Taylor's other achievements:
- Most AMAs wins of any artist
- Most BBMAs wins of any artist
- Highest monthly listeners peak for a female artist on Spotify
- Only artist to occupy the entire top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100
- Only living artist to chart 5 albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 simultaneously
- Most simultaneous albums in the top 25 of the Billboard 200
However, as much as it’s Beyhive vs Swifties; Beyoncé and Taylor are highly supportive of each other and all this debate just makes them both a lot more famous. Jokes on us, I guess.
