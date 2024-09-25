Dolly Parton has sweetest reaction to finding out she's related to Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus have shared a special relationship over the years, but neither singer could have imagined that they were actually related.

Many people have long thought that the pair is related in some way. However, despite their close bond, the 78-year-old country superstar and 31-year-old pop icon do not have any mutual immediate family members.

Miley's father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, has been a close friend of Dolly since the 1990s. So much so that he gave Dolly the honour of being Miley's godmother when she was born in 1992.

Years later, it has now been revealed that Dolly and Miley have a shared family history. Dolly learned about their connection during an interview with Access Hollywood.

She was promoting the cookbook, 'Good Lookin' Cookin': A Year Of Meals', which she co-authored with her sister Rachel Parton George.

The interviewer revealed that Ancestry.com discovered that she and Miley were seventh cousins, once removed.

"Is that true?" a shocked Dolly asked. "That's amazing."

They share a mutual family member named John Brickey. The Tennessee native is Dolly's 6th great-grandfather and Miley's 7th great-grandfather.

"John Brickey was born in 1740 in Virginia. He later moved to Blount County, Tennessee with his wife and children and remained there until his death in 1806. The Brickey family originated from France and the progenitor of the family came to the United States in the late 1600s," Ancestry said in a statement.

Dolly couldn't been more thrilled about the news.

"We'll we're so close, Miley and I. I would've thought that we would have been at least third cousins, 10 times removed," she joked.