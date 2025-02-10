 Social media reaction to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show
Social media reaction to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance was full of symbolism and social media users are here for it...

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl performance
Image credit: YouTube/ NFL

Kendrick Lamar's Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show is trending on social media following his spectacular performance. 

The rapper took to the pitch at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday to perform some of his biggest hits, including 'Humble', 'Squabble Up', and 'Luther'. 

The NFL match ended with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40:22, but all music lovers could talk about was Lamar's big night. 

Here's a look at some of the highlights. 

Uncle Sam

Actor Samuel L Jackson made a surprise appearance to introduce the show at halftime. 

"This is the great American game,” he declared. 

Jackson, who also narrated some parts of Lamar's show, was dressed as Uncle Sam. 

According to Investopedia, "Uncle Same is a personified representation of either the United States federal government or the United States of America in general."

Uncle Sam is also used to refer to the taxman. 

Social media thought Jackson's addition to the show as Uncle Sam was a "chef's kiss". 

"Kendrick having Samuel L Jackson play Uncle Sam #genius🤌🏾," one X user wrote. 

Another X user wrote: "Not going to lie, actor Samuel L Jackson as Uncle Sam was brilliant."

Serena Williams

Serena Williams almost stole the show with her crip walk. The 23-time Grand Slam winner only made a brief appearance but it was enough to get the internet talking. 

"Watching Serena Williams crip walk to a diss track Kendrick Lamar wrote about her ex-boyfriend Drake is the kind of petty I aspire to be," one X user commented. 

Another user wrote: "I’m crying, bruh! Kendrick got Serena crip walking to 'Not Like Us'. Give Drake a break man💀💀."

SZA

SZA was the only guest artist during the halftime show. The singer and Lamar have collaborated on a few songs in the past, including 'All the Stars', so it was no surprise that she featured. 

The musicians are also going on a joint tour in May. 

Her appearance set tongues wagging. Some fans noted that SZA and Drake once dated. The Canadian rapper sings in 2020's 'Mr Right Now': "Wait, 'cause I used to date SZA back in '08."

"SZA & Serena Williams being there with Kendrick was a subtle 'f*** you' to Drake courtesy of the ex-girlfriends," one X user commented. 

Hey, Drake

Of course, Lamar's Super Bowl performance wouldn't be complete without his diss track against Drake 'Not Like Us'. Before he began the song, Lamar took a swipe at Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group

"They tried to rig the game but you can't fake influence," he raps. 

Drake famously accused Universal and Spotify of engaging in "conduct designed to artificially inflate the popularity" of the song – a claim they both deny. 

Drake is suing the label, which represents both rappers, for defamation. 

He is upset that Universe released and promoted a song that "intended to convey the specific, unmistakable, and false factual allegation that Drake is a criminal pedophile, and to suggest that the public should resort to vigilante justice in response". 

Lamar also stared at the camera and smiled while rapping: "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young."

As if that wasn't enough, the entire Super Bowl sang along to one of the song's iconic and controversial lyrics. 

"Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor."

Someone please check on Drake!

Instagram users also had a lot to say about Lamar's performance.

Here's a look at what some of them had to say:

"The way he said 'say drake' – the head twist, the abruptness, the smile – I just cant😂."

"I love All the Stars... makes me get emotional thinking about Chadwick Boseman."

"Winning a rap battle, 5 Grammys and a Super Bowl performance 🔥🔥🔥 all because Drake decided to poke the bear. Kendrick usually minds his business and drops every so often. I guess Drake forgot Kendrick is a true lyricist."

"Loved it! It was a performance with a message. Loved the political undertones with 'uncle Sam' and the flag formation and the red, white and blue which could also represent unity amongst the LA Gangs! Everything doesn’t have to be a twerk. It was BIG in its own way. Bravo."

Main image credit: Instagram/@nfl

