SZA wants to record "peaceful" children's music

'Kill Bill' singer SZA has teased plans to release a children's album. The 35-year-old hinted at the news in a post on X.

"To fulfill my last 2 album requirements, I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music [and] get outta here," she wrote.

The four-time Grammy Award winner says she then wants to become a farmer and "donate the produce to underserved communities".



SZA's fans joked that she will release a remix of the viral song 'Baby Shark'. "And the Grammy for Best Children’s Album goes to… SZA!" one X user said.

Some applauded the singer R&B singer for considering a significant life pivot despite her major success in the music industry.

"SZA’s shift towards making children’s music and her vision of becoming a farmer after fulfilling her album contract is intriguing. It reflects her desire for a more peaceful and impactful life beyond the music industry, focused on giving back to underserved communities," @AzZaid wrote.

SZA is not the first mainstream musician to venture into children's music. In 2017, country singer Dolly Parton released her first children's album, 'I Believe In You'.

Snoop Dogg also released a hip-hop lullaby album for babies in 2020. 'Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg' instrumental lullabies of some of his biggest hits including 'Drop It Like It's Hot'.