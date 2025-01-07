SZA wants to record "peaceful" children's music
Updated | By Music Reporter
A SZA children's album could be on the way in 2025.
'Kill Bill' singer SZA has teased plans to release a children's album. The 35-year-old hinted at the news in a post on X.
"To fulfill my last 2 album requirements, I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music [and] get outta here," she wrote.
The four-time Grammy Award winner says she then wants to become a farmer and "donate the produce to underserved communities".
SZA's fans joked that she will release a remix of the viral song 'Baby Shark'. "And the Grammy for Best Children’s Album goes to… SZA!" one X user said.
Some applauded the singer R&B singer for considering a significant life pivot despite her major success in the music industry.
"SZA’s shift towards making children’s music and her vision of becoming a farmer after fulfilling her album contract is intriguing. It reflects her desire for a more peaceful and impactful life beyond the music industry, focused on giving back to underserved communities," @AzZaid wrote.
SZA is not the first mainstream musician to venture into children's music. In 2017, country singer Dolly Parton released her first children's album, 'I Believe In You'.
Snoop Dogg also released a hip-hop lullaby album for babies in 2020. 'Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg' instrumental lullabies of some of his biggest hits including 'Drop It Like It's Hot'.
Many of SZA's fans hope she holds off on her plans to release children's music. They want her to release more adult music before making the switch.
"SZA, please, we need R&B + pop albums from you and we love you," one fan said.
The singer's tweet comes a few weeks after she dropped 'SOS Deluxe: LANA'. The deluxe version of her critically acclaimed 2022 album, 'SOS', was released on December 20 last year.
It includes new songs such as 'Saturn' and 'Drive'. Kendrick Lamar also features on '30 for 30'. The album's reissue put SZA back on the charts.
'SOS' soared to #1 on the Billboard 200, earning the album its 12th nonconsecutive week at the top of the chart. It is the most weeks an R&B/hip-hop album has been at No.1 since 1986.
Whitney Houston's R&B and pop-soul debut self-titled album, released in 1985, spent 14 weeks at #1 in 1986.
Only time will tell if SZA is serious about making children's music. In the meantime, she is preparing to go on tour with Kendrick in 2025. Their 'Grand National Tour' kicks off in April.
SZA and Kendrick's song, 'Luther', is currently #9 on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (Brought to you by CTM).
