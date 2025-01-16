Drake sues Universal for defamation over Kendrick Lamar song

Drake is officially suing Universal Music Group (UMG) months after accusing the company of conspiring with Spotify to inflate the success of Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'.

On Wednesday, the five-time Grammy Award winner's legal team filed a defamation lawsuit against UMG in New York City. The new suit accuses UMG of defamation and harassment for publishing and promoting content that "falsely accuses Drake of being a pedophile".

The lawsuit further claims the record label prioritised “corporate greed over the safety and wellbeing of its artists”.

UMG, which distributes both Drake and Lamar's music, has called the Canadian rapper's lawsuit "illogical".

“Not only are these claims untrue, but the notion that we would seek to harm the reputation of any artist – let alone Drake – is illogical. We have invested massively in his music and our employees around the world have worked tirelessly for many years to help him achieve historic commercial and personal financial success," UMG said in a statement as reported by Variety.

Drake and Lamar had a rap beef in 2024 that saw the pair hurl shocking insults at each other. In 'Not Like Us', Kendrick insinuated that Drake has a thing for young women.

"Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles/ Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot, f**k 'em up/ Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, I'ma do my stuff/ Why you trollin' like a b***h? Ain't you tired?/ Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor," he rapped on the track.

Drake also fired shots at Lamar, seemingly accusing him of being a cheater and beating his fiancée Whitney Alford in 'Family Matters'.