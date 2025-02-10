Shake it off! Taylor Swift booed at the Super Bowl
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Taylor Swift's appearance at the NFL's Super Bowl LIX was met with excitement and hostility.
The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker attended the sports event on Sunday to watch her partner, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, take on the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
While Swift was one of several high-profile figures to attend the event, including President Donald Trump, she was the star attraction.
However, her appearance was met with disapproval by some NFL fans who booed her when she appeared on the stadium's jumbotron.
The 35-year-old, seated next to Ice Spice, initially reacted with confusion. It's not the first time Swift has been to one of Kelce's games, so the hate seemed displaced.
To be fair, she has been accused of being a distraction in the past, with some fans briefly booing her.
Others speculated that the singer was booed because of her alleged involvement in the recent drama between 'It Ends With Us' co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
Lively, one of Swift's many best friends, is suing Baldoni for workplace sexual harassment and orchestrating an alleged smear campaign against her.
Baldoni, who directs and stars in the film, is counter-suing Lively and her husband, 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds, for defamation, civil extortion, and invasion of privacy.
Swift was dragged into the drama when Baldoni claimed that Lively allegedly tried to use the singer to pressure him into accepting her film rewrites.
Whatever the reason, Swift did not let the hate get to her. She brushed off the boos by laughing.
Tennis champ Serena Williams, who also attended the Superbowl, took to social media to show Swift some love after the incident.
"I love you @taylorswift13 don't listen to those booo!!" she wrote on X.
I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 9, 2025
Williams wasn't just a spectator at the event. She made a surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar's Superbowl halftime show.
The 43-year-old was seen doing the crip walk when Lamar sang his Grammy Award-winning diss track, 'Not Like Us'.
Williams reportedly dated Drake briefly in 2011, which makes her appearance extra spicy!
Check out her crip walk below.
