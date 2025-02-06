Kanye West's new album 'Bully' is inspired by his son

Kanye West reveals how his new album 'Bully' got its name...

The title of Kanye West's new album, 'Bully', is inspired by his nine-year-old son Saint West. Speaking to Justin Laboy on The Download, West says he came up with the name after his "son was playing with some kid and then he kicked him". "I asked my son, 'Why did you do that?' And he said, 'Cause he weak.. And I was like, this man is really a bully right here," he laughed.

Social media users expressed concern over the story, saying the rapper appeared to be praising bullying. "Being a bully is not a flex..." one Instagram user commented. "So it’s funny your child will kick someone JUST because they felt the other child is weaker. SMH Terrible!!" a second wrote. Saint is not the only child inspiring his new album. West has three other children, North, Chicago and Psalm, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. 'Bully' will be released in June 2025, the same month his daughter North celebrates her 12th birthday. "My oldest said to bring it out in June," he told Laboy. West remembered that his 'Yeezus' album also dropped around the same time as her birthday in 2013. "Yeah, so we are gonna do it on your birthday," he told North, who was standing off-camera. "That’s when we’re gonna bring 'Bully' out ’cause that’s her favourite album.” North's birthday is on June 15. The 'Jesus Walks' hitmaker also celebrates his birthday in June.

“I ain’t worried about Saint .. he’s baby Ye” - Kanye West



Bully album cover with Saint in grills 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZTeCSfjbmm — Friend of Joyce Bawa ✊🏾❤️ (@GhanaSocialUni) October 23, 2024

Last month, West credited North with helping him love music again. He made the comment on Instagram while revealing that he is working on music for her debut solo album, 'Elementary School Dropout'. 'Bully' will be West's 11th studio album and his first solo project since 2021's 'Donda'. Watch Kanye West's full interview on The Download below.

