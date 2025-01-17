Singers unite for LA FireAid benefit concert

Some of America's biggest singers are joining forces to help victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires. Organisers of the FireAid benefit concert have revealed all the artists performing at the show.

Some of the musicians set to appear are Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Sting, Rod Stewart, Pink, Gracie Abrams, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Perry says she is "truly inspired" by her community's activism. "So, grateful to contribute in my own way," the 'Roar' singer wrote on Instagram.

The FireAid benefit concert will be held on January 30 at two venues in California. All proceeds will go to "rebuilding communities that have been devastated by wildfires".

"A night of music that benefits those affected by the devastating wildfires in LA. Together, we can rebuild communities and support efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California," FireAid said.