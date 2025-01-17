Singers unite for LA FireAid benefit concert
Updated | By Music Reporter
Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish are among the musicians set to perform at a benefit concert for victims of LA's wildfires.
Some of America's biggest singers are joining forces to help victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires. Organisers of the FireAid benefit concert have revealed all the artists performing at the show.
Some of the musicians set to appear are Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Sting, Rod Stewart, Pink, Gracie Abrams, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Perry says she is "truly inspired" by her community's activism. "So, grateful to contribute in my own way," the 'Roar' singer wrote on Instagram.
The FireAid benefit concert will be held on January 30 at two venues in California. All proceeds will go to "rebuilding communities that have been devastated by wildfires".
"A night of music that benefits those affected by the devastating wildfires in LA. Together, we can rebuild communities and support efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California," FireAid said.
The benefit concert is taking place a few days before the Grammys. This year's ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in LA on Sunday, February 2.
The show will also participate in wildfire relief efforts.
"This year’s show... will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours," the Recording Academy said.
Spotify has cancelled all of its planned Grammy week events. The Recording Academy has also cancelled or repurposed some of the events that traditionally occur in the days leading up to the awards.
South African comedian Trevor Noah hosted the 2024 Grammys, marking his fourth consecutive year as host. It's currently unclear who will host the 2025 ceremony.
While Grammy officials also haven't yet announced who will perform, some of the nominees include Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter.
Main image credit: Instagram/@katyperry, @ladygaga
