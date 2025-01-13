Trevor Noah's ex-girlfriend under fire for "shady" comments

"She can't drag our national treasure like this." Jordyn Taylor says when she met the South African comedian he was a "nobody", and even goes as far as claiming he stole her jokes.

Trevor Noah's ex-girlfriend Jordyn Taylor is spilling the tea about their relationship in Netflix's new series, 'Selling the City'. The real estate agent is one of eight men and women who star in the 'Selling Sunset' spinoff, which debuted in January. The show's first episode introduces viewers to the stylish and gorgeous (because, duh) cast of real estate agents based at Douglas Elliman's New York office. The 'Selling Sunset' franchise exposes the behind-the-scenes drama of working in the cutthroat luxury real estate industry, and Jordyn is coming in swinging. In episode two, the 34-year-old from California shares the reasons behind her move to the Big Apple during a dinner with self-professed "girly-girl" and Douglas Elliman newbie Abigail Godfrey. "Love brought me here," Jordyn tells Abi while rolling her eyes. Queue the drama!

Jordyn shares that their relationship, which "ended, like, many, many years ago", started in their Twitter DMs. They eventually met in person when she flew to New York for a trip. "I was so nervous, like, he's a celebrity. But at the time, he was a nobody," she said. Nobody? Jordyn, girl, you did not just call South Africa's golden boy a "nobody". Trevor and Jordyn reportedly started dating in 2015, shortly after he became a recurring contributor on 'The Daily Show'. In March of that year, he was named the new host of 'The Daily Show', taking over the reins from Jon Stewart. Six months later, he officially took over the role. But Trevor didn't magically bag one of the biggest hosting jobs in America as a "nobody". Before he met Jordyn, he was making a name for himself as a standup comedian, touring all over the world. So no, Jordyn, Trevor was not a "nobody." However, that is not even the worst of it. According to Jordyn, she was the funnier one in the relationship. "Trevor borrowed me for material all the time. I think I was the subject of jokes from time to time, but he would also steal my material, a hundred percent," she said in a confessional.

Jordyn then says that Trevor purchased a very expensive apartment in NYC, which was her "first ultra-luxury deal". "I think it was a $10 million deal." Abigail, who starts to give major Cher from 'Clueless' vibes, laps all of this up."Okay, Miss Jordyn," she said. Once South Africans heard what Jordyn had to say about Trevor, all hell broke loose on social media. Many fans called her shady and petty for her remarks. One person commented on a clip from the show shared on Instagram, "She can't drag our national treasure like this. " An X user commented: "How could Trevor Noah be a 'nothing' when you met him, but he [had] enough to buy a $10 million property, and you selling him a property propels YOUR career to represent celebrity clients??? #SellingTheCity." Some even found Jordyn's socials and defended Trevor like a mama bear defending her cubs. "Ahhh look at the real nobody trying to be somebody," a Trevor fan commented on a video of Jordyn celebrating when she saw the 'Selling the City' billboard in New York. Ouch! Maybe Jordyn was joking about the whole Trevor thing because she did admit that selling him the Manhattan penthouse took her from rentals to multi-million dollar luxury deals. If she was joking, nobody's laughing!

East Coast Radio reported Jordyn and Trevor's break-up in January 2019. She shared the news for the first time in an Instagram Q&A session. "Half the things in my inbox are about Trev. Of course, I love him. How could you not love him? I love him so much, but you guys should know we broke up, like last Summer. Over this past Summer, well over this past Summer. But yeah, I love him," she replied to one question. READ MORE HERE: Trevor Noah and model Jordyn Taylor split Since their breakup, Trevor has been linked to actress Minka Kelly, Dua Lipa and Zoë Mabie. He also dated local beauty Dani Gabriel. Catch all the luxury homes, designer fashion, and ex-boyfriend tea on 'Selling the City' streaming on Netflix now.