The Weeknd postpones new album's release date

Fans of The Weeknd will have to wait a bit longer for the release of his new album, 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'. The singer has postponed the album's release date in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

'Hurry Up Tomorrow,' the 34-year-old's sixth studio album, was initially scheduled to debut on January 24.

"Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, the Rose Bowl Show has been cancelled and the album date has been postponed," he said in a statement.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, says his album will now drop on Friday, January 31.

"This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time... My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild."

He signed the statement, "With Love, Abel."

At least 24 people have died, and over 12,000 homes and other structures have been damaged since the wildfires began on January 7.

The 2025 Grammys ceremony is still scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in LA on February 2, despite previous concerns that it might be postponed due to the wildfires.

The Weeknd has released three songs from 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'. The album's lead single 'Dancing in the Flames' was released in September last year. 'Timeless' followed two weeks later while 'São Paulo' premiered on October 30.

All three songs were well-received by fans, with 'Timeless' and 'Dancing in the Flames' peaking at #3 and #14 respectively in America.

'Timeless' was also a hit in South Africa. It is currently at number 14 on the ECR Top 40.