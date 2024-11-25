Jelly Roll releases 'Run It' for new 'Sonic' movie
Updated | By Music Reporter
Jelly Roll co-wrote his new song with Davide Guetta and OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder.
Jelly Roll is on a, uhm, roll! A few weeks after learning he is up for two awards at the 2025 Grammy Awards, the 'I Am Not Okay' singer has announced an exciting new project.
He has released an original new song for the 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' movie. 'Run It' was released on Friday, ahead of the film's December release date.
Jelly Roll co-wrote the song with OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder, DJ David Guetta, and songwriter Sean Cook.
"'Run It' showcases Jelly Roll’s versatility once again, striking a balance between country, pop, hip-hop, and electronic. Anchored by breezy acoustic guitar and handclaps, the song climaxes on a bright dancefloor-ready bridge and sunny refrain," Universal Music said in a statement.
Jelly Roll's fans "absolutely love" his new song.
"Absolutely love love love this song!! I listened to this on repeat all morning!" one fan wrote on Instagram.
A second person wrote: "Love this. Playing on repeat. Definitely, Sonic's emotions summed up regarding his family and team."
'Run It' is the perfect anthem for the 'Sonic' movie. The "upbeat" and "energetic" track captures the magic of the film.
"We gonna run it, run it, run it till we running out of road," he sings.
'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' has a stellar voice cast. Ben Schwartz is back as Sonic the Hedgehog, Colleen O'Shaughnessey is Miles 'Tails' Prower, Idris Elba plays Knuckles the Echidna, while Keanu Reeves voices Shadow the Hedgehog.
"So excited that my 10th year voicing #tails takes us back to the theatre with #sonicmovie3 !! Adventure, here we come!" Colleen wrote on Instagram.
Jim Carrey reprises his role as mad scientist Dr. Ivo Robotnik.
The new 'Sonic' movie debuts in cinemas on Friday, 20 December 2024. Listen to Jelly Roll's soundtrack for the film below.
