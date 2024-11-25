Jelly Roll releases 'Run It' for new 'Sonic' movie

Jelly Roll is on a, uhm, roll! A few weeks after learning he is up for two awards at the 2025 Grammy Awards, the 'I Am Not Okay' singer has announced an exciting new project.

He has released an original new song for the 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' movie. 'Run It' was released on Friday, ahead of the film's December release date.

Jelly Roll co-wrote the song with OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder, DJ David Guetta, and songwriter Sean Cook.

"'Run It' showcases Jelly Roll’s versatility once again, striking a balance between country, pop, hip-hop, and electronic. Anchored by breezy acoustic guitar and handclaps, the song climaxes on a bright dancefloor-ready bridge and sunny refrain," Universal Music said in a statement.

Jelly Roll's fans "absolutely love" his new song.

"Absolutely love love love this song!! I listened to this on repeat all morning!" one fan wrote on Instagram.

A second person wrote: "Love this. Playing on repeat. Definitely, Sonic's emotions summed up regarding his family and team."