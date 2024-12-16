Gracie Abrams performs 'That's So True' during 'SNL' debut

The song reached number six on the Billboard Hot 100 and is currently at number seven on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (Brought to you by CTM).

It was the 25-year-old's first time on the show as a musical guest, and she did not disappoint. Gracie performed 'That's So True' from her second studio album, 'The Secret of Us'.

Gracie Abrams sang two of her biggest songs during the latest episode of ' Saturday Night Live (SNL)', which was hosted by Chris Rock.

Gracie, who recently opened for Taylor Swift on the final leg of her 'Eras tour', also sang her latest single, 'I Love You, I'm Sorry.'

The track is also on the ECR Top 40 at #37. One person said about her performance, "She sounds like a literal angel."

Gracie is the daughter of award-winning director J.J. Abrams and Public Relations Executive Katie McGrath. Her rise to fame began in 2022 when she was an opening act on Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour Tour'.

The release of her second album in 2024 helped catapult her to international fame. The album featured a duet with Taylor called 'Us'

"Well, we spent a lot of time together over the past year, she and I, because of touring. She’s a dear friend who I can feel safe with. So we were at dinner talking about our lives and albums. She was in the middle of making 'The Tortured Poets Department' at the time and I was in the middle of this album, she told Vogue earlier this year.

The 'Close to You' hitmaker added that touring helped her come out of her shell. She was previously afraid of performing but feels much more comfortable in front of audiences.

"Touring has felt like exposure therapy in more ways than one. And not just on the stage-fright front. To be honest, the people I’m lucky enough to be performing in front of tend to be deeply kind... When I’m either shaky and nervous to perform, or I’ve had a really sh***y day and don’t feel like getting on stage, the most unexpected reaction for me is that now, performing actually recharges my social battery."