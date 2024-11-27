'My All' - Halle Bailey covers popular Mariah Carey song
Updated | By Music Reporter
'The Little Mermaid' star definitely gave it her all while singing this classic Mariah Carey song...
'The Little Mermaid' star definitely gave it her all while singing this classic Mariah Carey song...
Halle Bailey has shared an angelic cover of one of Mariah Carey's most recognisable songs. The 24-year-old took to Instagram this week to treat her followers to a rendition of 'My All'.
Mariah released the single in 1998, and it remains one of her biggest songs to date. Halle admits taking on the song was no easy task.
"This is a really hard song to sing, but I tried cause y'all asked," she wrote.
Despite her doubts, 'The Little Mermaid' star's angelic voice was the perfect fit for the slow-tempo ballad. Her fans were left speechless by her cover.
"All singers know 2 things… It’s brave as hell to try to sing a Whitney or Mariah song… And you did beautifully," one of her followers commented.
'My All' was the fifth single from Mariah's 'Butterfly' album. Mariah wrote and co-produced the song with Walter Afanasieff.
Mariah revealed in her 2020 memoir, 'The Meaning of Mariah', that the song was inspired by her relationship with baseball star Derek Jeter, and an encounter they had in Puerto Rico.
"I'd give my all to have / Just one more night with you / I’d risk my life to feel your body next to mine/ Cause I can’t go on / Living in the memory of our song / I’d give my all for your love tonight," she sings in the song.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
It's not the first time Halle Bailey, who is known for tracks such as 'Angel' and 'In Your Hands', has shared a cover of a famous song.
Earlier this year, she covered Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please'. She captioned a video of her cover, "I woke up with this song in my head. I love it. "
Watch the video here: Halle Bailey covers Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please'
Kelly Clarkson also shared a country version of 'Please Please Please' on 'Kellyoke'.
Watch her cover here: Kelly Clarkson nails cover of Sabrina Carpenter song
Don’t forget to tune in to the ECR Top 40 with Styles, every Saturday morning from 10am to 2pm, for the latest celeb gossip, the hottest news right now, and 40 chart-topping tunes each week!
Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla, Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan and Billie Eilish are just some of the artists currently charting on the Top 40.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: Instagram/ Halle Bailey, Mariah Carey
Show's Stories
-
Last minute 'Black Friday' tips
We are looking at tips from all angles, including scams and how to get t...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
FNB, Standard Bank and others launch payment request feature
Capitec, FNB, Standard Bank, and other major banks are launching a new p...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago