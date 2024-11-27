'My All' - Halle Bailey covers popular Mariah Carey song

Halle Bailey has shared an angelic cover of one of Mariah Carey's most recognisable songs. The 24-year-old took to Instagram this week to treat her followers to a rendition of 'My All'.

Mariah released the single in 1998, and it remains one of her biggest songs to date. Halle admits taking on the song was no easy task.

"This is a really hard song to sing, but I tried cause y'all asked," she wrote.

Despite her doubts, 'The Little Mermaid' star's angelic voice was the perfect fit for the slow-tempo ballad. Her fans were left speechless by her cover.

"All singers know 2 things… It’s brave as hell to try to sing a Whitney or Mariah song… And you did beautifully," one of her followers commented.

'My All' was the fifth single from Mariah's 'Butterfly' album. Mariah wrote and co-produced the song with Walter Afanasieff.

Mariah revealed in her 2020 memoir, 'The Meaning of Mariah', that the song was inspired by her relationship with baseball star Derek Jeter, and an encounter they had in Puerto Rico.

"I'd give my all to have / Just one more night with you / I’d risk my life to feel your body next to mine/ Cause I can’t go on / Living in the memory of our song / I’d give my all for your love tonight," she sings in the song.