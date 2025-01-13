8 key features to consider when buying school bags

The 2025 academic year gets underway this week, and many parents will be doing last-minute stationery and school bag shopping.

Before you rush out and buy the cheapest bag you can find, there are a few things you need to consider before making a purchase.

It doesn't matter whether you opt for a plain black or a shocking pink one, all bags are not equal as far as your child's well-being is concerned.

Surprisingly, the school backpack, while earning its reputation as "fashionable", is not necessarily meeting the mark in "functional" – and our children are suffering for it.

In a national South African survey report by the National Library of Medicine (NLM), it’s cited that the distribution of weight in a schoolbag is integral to maintaining a healthy posture, and if neglected in its function and design, this becomes a contributing factor to postural deviations.

ALSO READ: Scholars bring anything but a schoolbag to school

Physical ailments, such as induced neuro-musculoskeletal disorders, moderate cardiopulmonary function, and shoulder, back, and hand pain, are now being reported as a result of poor functional design and excessive bag carriage, in schoolgoers of the modern day.

“Far superior to fashion, is support and function. This plays the biggest role in the purchase decision of the annual school backpack,” says Michal Oster, a founding member of the family-owned Totem Bags. “To prevent unnecessary strain and pain, parents should become familiar with the anatomy of a schoolbag, and thereby encourage their children to pack correctly for the day, and only what’s necessary."

It's easy to get caught up in fun designs, the latest trends, and bright colours when making the purchase, but it's the anatomy of design that will ultimately determine what's best for the school-going years.

Studies show that school children whose bags exceeded 15% of their body mass were around nine times more likely to report pain than those with bags weighing 15% below their body mass.

ALSO READ: ICYMI: Mom wraps her son's schoolbooks in Checkers Sixty60 bags

According to Oster, there are around eight key features that parents should look for when purchasing a school bag which makes all the difference to comfort, posture, and health, namely:

1. Adjustable, padded straps

Look for wide, adjustable straps that have padding to cushion the shoulders. This feature is vital to avoid unnecessary strain, especially when carrying heavy loads. Some bags come with shoulder strap growth buckles that you can adjust as your child grows, keeping the bag comfortable (and your wallet happy) year after year.

2. A padded back panel

A high-density foam back panel distributes weight evenly across your child's back, preventing discomfort and potential long-term damage to the spine. It also helps the bag sit comfortably against the body, avoiding pressure points.

3. Durable zips and strong stitching

You need a bag that will withstand daily wear and tear! Look for bags with high-quality, reinforced zips and strong, double-stitched seams.

4. Water-resistant material

Bags made of durable, water-resistant fabric will keep your child’s items safe from rain, scrapes, and spills.

5. A lightweight frame

Backpacks with internal aluminium frames help maintain the spine's natural curve and distribute weight evenly for more stability, spinal support, and less sway.

6. Airflow and ventilation

Bags with an anatomic air system promote airflow, helping to reduce sticky, sweaty (and potentially stinky) backs.

7. Self-standing design

A firm base with a self-standing mechanism will keep the bag upright, making it easy for your child to access their belongings without having to constantly pick the bag up off the floor.

8. Orthopaedic, really?

A big "watch word" in the school bag aisle is the term “orthopaedic”. This is a medical term and should only be used in fully certified designs. Using it to describe school bags without medical endorsement can be misleading.

“Choosing the right bag is just the starting point,” says Oster. High-quality manufacturers may have considered all the details mentioned above, but the bag’s effectiveness is undermined if it isn’t properly packed.

As an additional step in the process, optimising your bag’s anatomy with adequate packing techniques will ultimately be a win-win for the school year.

ALSO READ: Five easy back-to-school lunch ideas