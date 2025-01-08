KZN Education: 99% of textbooks, stationary delivered

The provincial department says 76% of stationery should be delivered to over 4,000 schools by Friday.

It says that while they have made great progress in delivering the learning materials, they have had some hiccups.

Some schools will only receive deliveries next week due to serious security challenges.

Law enforcement has been roped in to ensure the safety of both the staff and resources.

In a statement, MEC Sipho Hlomuka says they are also addressing the issues around Norms and Standards allocation for schools.

He assured the public that schools would be equipped for teaching and learning on the first day of school.

