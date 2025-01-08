KZN Education: 99% of textbooks, stationary delivered
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
As schools get ready to re-open next week, the
KZN Department of Education says it has completed 99 per cent of its delivery
of learning and teaching
resources,
including textbooks.
The provincial department says 76% of stationery should be delivered to over 4,000 schools by Friday.
It says that while they have made great progress in delivering the learning materials, they have had some hiccups.
Some schools will only receive deliveries next week due to serious security challenges.
Law enforcement has been roped in to ensure the safety of both the staff and resources.
In a statement, MEC Sipho Hlomuka says they are also addressing the issues around Norms and Standards allocation for schools.
He assured the public that schools would be equipped for teaching and learning on the first day of school.
