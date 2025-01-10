Five easy back-to-school lunch ideas

Don't pull your hair out trying to create a lunch box menu, here are some great options.

As you prepare for the kids to return to school, you must ensure they receive the proper nutrients throughout the day. Finding lunch box ideas isn't always easy, especially when you have picky eaters. The best thing to do is sit the kids down and have a lunchbox meeting. This way, you can decipher what they are willing to eat and what to avoid before you pack a lunchbox and have it returned untouched. Experts say the best approach to your child's lunchbox menu is to have a balanced meal. So, include meat or meat alternatives, veggies, fruit, eggs, dairy, and bread (depending on your dietary requirements, you can check in with a dietitian). Here are some great thought-starters to get the menu for the week started.

1. Wraps You can add anything to a wrap and call it a day. Wraps are versatile and easy to fold for lunchboxes. Start with a spread and then add your filling. Some great options include cheese, cold meats, tuna, lettuce, cucumber, or tomato (watch out when adding a veg component as it could get soggy). 2. Egg muffins These are an excellent option for lunchboxes that help you include vegetables in your child's diet. Start with an egg base, and you can add veggies such as broccoli, spinach, tomato, and red pepper. Don't forget to add some cheese. These are easy to make, as you must add everything to a muffin tray and cook in the oven. They also save time, as they can be prepped beforehand. Check out this recipe. 3. Pasta salad Pasta salads are a great lunchbox option that helps you pack on veggies and carbohydrates. The best part is that they can be eaten cold. We recommend not adding a meat component as our summer temperatures can get high and may spoil in the heat. You can add an ice brick to your child's lunch bag if you want to. 4. Mac and Cheese cups Mac and Cheese cups are simply macaroni and cheese baked in a muffin tray. They are great snack options for the kids when they get home from school.

5. Fritters These are another excellent lunchbox option, helping you include everything in one go. They can also be made ahead of time and are freezable. Depending on how your kids like it, you can mix all your ingredients in a food processor or leave it chunky. Check out this recipe for Chickpea Fritters. Focus on planning your meals for the week ahead of time and circulate the menu so that it doesn't become boring for the kids.

Image Courtesy of iStock