Stacey and J Sbu's 2024: Laughter, tears and lovely memories

We’re revisiting some of the most unforgettable moments shared with Stacey Norman and J Sbu in 2024. From heartwarming milestones to hilarious antics, they’ve experienced it all.

J Sbu's Son Starts Grade One

J Sbu's son, Zanda, started Grade One, marking a significant milestone for the family. J Sbu shared his emotions on social media, expressing excitement, stress, and a few tears.

He captioned a photo of Zanda on his first day, saying: "First day at Big School – Grade 1 edition! Our little Zanda is growing up!!!"

It is daunting to bid your little one farewell on their first day at school, especially when they transition from pre-school to big school, but we think J Sbu and his family did well.

Stacey Norman's Favourite Brunch Spots in Durban

Stacey Norman, a foodie, fashionista, and iconic presenter, shared her top four brunch spots in Durban. From Mary & Joe in Umhlanga Village to Surf Riders Food Shack, South Beach, Stacey raved about each location's unique offerings. She even let us in on her go-to orders at every location! If you're a foodie, this one is definitely for you…

J Sbu Takes Zanda on a Cultural Homecoming

This holiday season, J Sbu planned a special trip to eMandeni for his son, Zanda, aiming to connect him with their cultural heritage. He wants his little one to experience life the way he did, away from technology, and understand the importance of family and tradition. The trip is a chance for J Sbu to share his childhood memories with his son while building a stronger bond.

Animal Communicator Connects with Stacey's Late Cat

This was one to remember! In March, Stacey spoke with Sharron Duff, an animal communicator who says she has helped people locate their missing pets. Sharron managed to connect with Stacey's beloved late cat Domino, providing her with much needed comfort and closure.

Leap Day Proposal: Kerissa gets down on one knee for Kiran

The year 2024 was a leap year which called for things to be switched around and turned upside down! A common tradition on Leap Day (29 February) is for a woman to propose to the man in their life.



Kerissa Naicker jumped at the chance after sharing her heartwarming love story with Stacey and J Sbu. Kerissa and Kiran's engagement was three years in the making. With the help of Stacey, J Sbu, and Suncoast, she got down on one knee on Leap Day, and he said yes!

From J Sbu's heartwarming family moments to Stacey's infectious enthusiasm, these memories remind us why they're two of the most beloved personalities in KZN. As we look back on these special moments, we're grateful for the laughter, the tears, and the memories that Stacey and J Sbu have shared with us.

