J Sbu's December: Taking Zanda to eMandeni

J Sbu’s mission this December is to spend time in eMandeni with his son Zanda.

This December, J Sbu has something special in store for his son, Zanda. They are going on a cultural homecoming journey to eMandeni to visit Zanda’s great granny.

In a world buzzing with screens and notifications, J Sbu wants his son to take a break from technology and connect with a calmer way of life. For J Sbu, this isn’t just a holiday trip; it’s a way to ground Zanda, showing him the roots that shaped his father and the importance of family, tradition, and real-life experiences. “My plan is to go in early December and give my son a cultural tour,” says J Sbu. “I want him to know what’s most important in life.” Growing up in eMandeni himself, J Sbu fondly remembers playing soccer on dusty fields and whipping up makeshift toys to play games like ushumpu.

He also recalls family meals, like his granny’s fine, delicious putu, her delicious homemade curry or her famous jeqe. During this trip, J Sbu plans to spend up to a week in eMandeni, letting Zanda explore the sights, sounds, and flavours of his home. This isn’t just about showing his son where he comes from, though that’s part of it. It’s about building a foundation for Zanda to feel connected to his family’s legacy and to understand life beyond the hustle and bustle of the city. Reflecting on his childhood, J Sbu shares: “I remember watching Jet Li and Jean-Claude Van Damme movies with my late brother, Siphamandla, trying to copy their moves." He wants to create fond memories with his son. “As a father I want my son to experience what I did. These memories will become shared and will inevitably help us connect on a deeper level.”

