Toti’s twinkling Land Rover spreads Christmas cheer
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie
Shelwyn and Crystal Kaldhari transformed their Land Rover into a Christmas wonderland!
As the sun sets over Amanzimtoti, a dazzling display of lights is illuminating the streets, spreading joy and festive cheer to all who lay eyes on it. Meet Shelwyn and Crystal Kaldhari, the duo who are reviving the Christmas magic that's been missing since the pandemic.
Their trusty Land Rover, transformed into a moving winter wonderland, is the star of the show. With nearly 2,000 lights adorning its exterior, this sparkling sensation is turning heads and putting smiles on faces wherever it goes.
"We decided to decorate the vehicle because, since Covid, Christmas hasn't been the same," explains Crystal. "But this year, it just feels like Christmas."
And give back, they will! On Christmas Eve, the Kaldharis will be driving around Toti and surrounding areas, handing out gifts to children and spreading some much-needed cheer.
As their sparkling Land Rover becomes a local sensation, the Kaldharis are thrilled to see its impact on their community.
"We did it to bring the Christmas cheer back and have brought so many smiles to everyone we drive past," Crystal told ECR.
So, keep an eye out for this twinkling wonder as it spreads Christmas magic throughout Toti. Who knows? You might just catch a glimpse of the Kaldharis' sparkling Land Rover, spreading joy and festive cheer to all!
Images supplied by Crystal Kaldhari
