Toti’s twinkling Land Rover spreads Christmas cheer

As the sun sets over Amanzimtoti, a dazzling display of lights is illuminating the streets, spreading joy and festive cheer to all who lay eyes on it. Meet Shelwyn and Crystal Kaldhari, the duo who are reviving the Christmas magic that's been missing since the pandemic.

Their trusty Land Rover, transformed into a moving winter wonderland, is the star of the show. With nearly 2,000 lights adorning its exterior, this sparkling sensation is turning heads and putting smiles on faces wherever it goes.



"We decided to decorate the vehicle because, since Covid, Christmas hasn't been the same," explains Crystal. "But this year, it just feels like Christmas."



And give back, they will! On Christmas Eve, the Kaldharis will be driving around Toti and surrounding areas, handing out gifts to children and spreading some much-needed cheer.