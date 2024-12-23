Love tackles the rain: Sharksfest proposal steals the show
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Rugby, romance, and a rainy day... Sounds like a match made in heaven!
Rugby, romance, and a rainy day... Sounds like a match made in heaven!
The Hollywoodbets Sharks' clash with the Vodacom Bulls at Sharksfest on 21 December was an unforgettable day for one couple. Amidst the excitement of the rugby match and the festivities of Sharksfest, a romantic gesture stole the show.
ALSO READ: Guy proposes at Chris Brown Concert
As the day drew to a close, heavy rain rolled in, but that didn't dampen the spirits of one fan.
In a heartwarming moment captured on TikTok, a man got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend in the rain.
The event, which combines thrilling rugby action with music, food, and fun, created an electric atmosphere that made the proposal even more unforgettable.
The short six-second clip shared by @Keeshy4 has stolen the hearts of over 45,000 social media users. And the best part? The comments section reveals the fairytale ending we were all rooting for.
Courtney Perumal, the beaming bride-to-be, chimed in with a heartfelt "Thank you for capturing our special moment!!" - confirming that she indeed said YES!
Take a look at the video here:
@keeshy4 #viral #proposal #sharksfest #viral_video #fyp ♬ original sound - MacToast backup
Here are some of the well wishes the couple received:
Sharon wrote:
“Congratulations 🎊 absolutely beautiful 😍”
Kim commented:
“Congratulations guys❤️🙏🥰”
Bayanda N 18 commented:
“Aww😂🔥🔥”
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image courtesy of @keeshy4 on TikTok
Show's Stories
-
Smokin’ good times: Stacey Norman enjoys feast at Salt Slab
This one’s for the foodies. Stacey Norman visited the hottest new BBQ sp...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Love tackles the rain: Sharksfest proposal steals the show
Rugby, romance, and a rainy day... Sounds like a match made in heaven!Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago