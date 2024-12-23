Love tackles the rain: Sharksfest proposal steals the show

The Hollywoodbets Sharks' clash with the Vodacom Bulls at Sharksfest on 21 December was an unforgettable day for one couple. Amidst the excitement of the rugby match and the festivities of Sharksfest, a romantic gesture stole the show.

As the day drew to a close, heavy rain rolled in, but that didn't dampen the spirits of one fan.



In a heartwarming moment captured on TikTok, a man got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend in the rain.



The event, which combines thrilling rugby action with music, food, and fun, created an electric atmosphere that made the proposal even more unforgettable.



The short six-second clip shared by @Keeshy4 has stolen the hearts of over 45,000 social media users. And the best part? The comments section reveals the fairytale ending we were all rooting for.



Courtney Perumal, the beaming bride-to-be, chimed in with a heartfelt "Thank you for capturing our special moment!!" - confirming that she indeed said YES!