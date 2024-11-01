Pedestrians not impressed by man making TikToks

Participating in TikTok trends is common among social media users, regardless of age. Social media, particularly TikTok, has made an impression on both old and young generations.

As much as we can respect people for their confidence in wanting to express themselves more online, it can be genuinely infuriating when someone, regardless of their age, pulls a prank on you.

One trend gaining traction on TikTok shows people telling strangers they are passing that they have dropped some money.

Of course, the strangers stop and look back because, let's be honest, who wants to lose money?

Then, as the person searches for their 'fallen money', they realise it is just a prank.