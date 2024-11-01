Pedestrians not impressed by man making TikToks
When you don't have time for the nonsense TikTok tricks people are playing on you...
Participating in TikTok trends is common among social media users, regardless of age. Social media, particularly TikTok, has made an impression on both old and young generations.
As much as we can respect people for their confidence in wanting to express themselves more online, it can be genuinely infuriating when someone, regardless of their age, pulls a prank on you.
One trend gaining traction on TikTok shows people telling strangers they are passing that they have dropped some money.
Of course, the strangers stop and look back because, let's be honest, who wants to lose money?
Then, as the person searches for their 'fallen money', they realise it is just a prank.
A man who recently participated in the trend was not the good guy in this scenario when he tricked two women into thinking that they had dropped money on the sidewalk.
The women looked like they were rushing to work but looked back nevertheless. They did not look happy when they realised they were being pranked.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
The question on our mind is, who comes up with these trends? How these trends pick up on social media is a mystery. Nevertheless, it is entertaining, and that's something, we suppose...
Image Courtesy of TikTok
