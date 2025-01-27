That's a wrap on My School Rules!

My School Rules has officially wrapped. It was a week filled with school spirit, talent and fun! Here's a recap of how KZN schools showed up and showed off.

It’s officially a wrap on My School Rules 2025 and the experience was nothing short of incredible. We travelled far and wide to find the best school in KZN! Our journey took us all the way north to Avonford Secondary School in Phoenix and down south to Port Shepstone High School and Menzi High School in Umlazi. We ventured inland to visit the students at Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School and wrapped up our trip at Durban High School. Each school brought their incredible talents, unbreakable spirit and their undying passion for their schools, making this a journey to remember. A huge thank you to the headmasters, teachers, and students who welcomed us with open arms and gave us memories to last a lifetime. Missed out on the action? Don’t worry – we’ve got you covered! Check out our official My School Rules Wrap-Up and relive the unforgettable highlights from our week-long tour across KZN.

Day 1: Avonford Secondary School

We kicked things off in Phoenix where the students welcomed us with open arms, and a plethora of great performances. They showcased an Amapiano dance routine, a beautiful poem dedicated to East Coast Breakfast and two amazing songs from two amazing young ladies. Obaidullah Mahomed was the first contestant of 'Teen Trivia Showdown' to score a perfect score, winning R10,000 towards his school fees.

Day 2: Port Shepstone High School

The kids down south brought the fire on day two! Sheppie High left an unforgettable mark on the tour with their endless repertoire of war cries that kept the vibes at peak, and an acapella performance that blessed hearts and ears all over KZN. Anya du Toit, our second contestant of 'Teen Trivia Showdown' never missed a beat and scored 10 out of 10, winning herself R10,000 towards her school fees.

Day 3: Menzi High School

"The Doers" in Umlazi surprised us with their spirit, talent and enthusiasm. We learnt about their 100% pass rate (again) and 91% university acceptance rate! They showed off their beautiful school choir, a young enthusiastic journalist, and their unbeatable dance moves – seriously, those kids can move. Zinhle Nzama was the third contender of 'Teen Trivia Showdown' and aced it with time to spare. She scored a perfect 10, and won herself R10,000 towards her school fees!

Day 4: Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School

The "Green Machine" took the spotlight on day four, welcoming us to their school with immense love, fun and delicious snacks. They switched things up with their wind band performance and their brilliant war cries. Darren and Carmen also got the chance to play table tennis against SA Champion, Bhavna Heeralal. Obviously, she won. Head girl, Zemvelo Phewa, claimed victory in 'Teen Trivia Showdown', scoring a perfect 10 and winning R10,000 towards her school fees. It’s safe to say the girls ate it up and left no crumbs.

Day 5: Durban High School

The grand finale took place at Durban High School – the birthplace of some of the greatest athletes in South Africa – and boy was it grand. The young men of DHS showcased the true personification of unity and brotherhood. We were treated to some smooth jazz by their incredible band and a war cry that was such a vibe that it stuck in our minds even after leaving DHS. Sakhi Shibe was the final contender of 'Teen Trivia Showdown' and he put on an unforgettable show as he scored a colossal 11 out of 10, winning himself R10,000 towards his school fees. We don’t know about you, but that’s the true definition of greatness.

East Coast Radio and the Breakfast Squad are truly honoured to have had the privilege of being among these amazing students. My School Rules 2025 shattered the glass ceiling and set a new benchmark for schools that rule KZN. Until next time, we wish all the students and their schools a phenomenal year ahead and we hope you keep shining the light of KZN schools bright. You rock!



