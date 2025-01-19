Phoenix’s mouthwatering food scene

Phoenix has the most underrated food scene in KZN. Check out the top three spots you should visit for a tasty cultural experience.

Phoenix has the most underrated food scene in KZN. Check out the top three spots you should visit for a tasty cultural experience.

Phoenix, Durban. It’s a vibrant, culturally rich town in KwaZulu-Natal that has always been a hub of diversity and pride. Recently, it gained extra attention as the hometown of KZN’s top matriculant for 2024, Caden Govender. Beyond the accolades and attractions, Phoenix stands out for one delectable reason: its incredible food scene. If you’re a lover of bold flavors and tasty spices, Phoenix offers a food experience like no other. From street food that ignites your taste buds to dishes sauced in heritage, this town delivers something for every palate. Here’s a closer look at three must-visit food spots in Phoenix.

Triple D’s Street Food

Triple D's Street Food / Facebook

For authentic Indian flavors served with a modern twist, Triple D’s Street Food is a standout choice. Their menu includes dishes like the mouthwatering Mutton Breyani Dhall, Mutton Curry, Mutton Burgers, Tikka Burgers and a selection of tasty seafood dishes. They also serve a variety of Chinese dishes like Chicken Pasta, Chicken Chowmein and even Chicken Egg Fried Rice. If you’re looking for something a little sweeter, you can try out their wedding Soji - a creamy, sweet semolina dessert topped with cream and almonds, perfect for rounding off your meal.

Kara Nichha’s

karanichhas.co.za

This one is especially for the vegetarians! Kara Nichha’s is a haven for those who appreciate quality vegetarian meals that don’t skimp on flavor. Their menu features toasted sandwiches, vegetable breyani, soya burgers, samoosas and sweet meats. Kara Nichha’s also offers a variety of combo specials along with their dishes. Whether you feeling for a quarter bunny and a drink or breyani dhall and a drink, their menu makes it easy to grab a filling meal without breaking the bank. Kara Nichha’s is also a go-to for sweet treats and savory snacks, like their freshly made samoosas and traditional Indian sweetmeats.

Al Medina

almedina.co.za

Al Medina is a restaurant serving good food and good vibes! They’ve been around since 1994, and they’re your ultimate Tikka Specialists. Their mouthwatering tikka dishes and generous portions is what has cemented them as a household name in Phoenix. Their menu offers a variety of Chicken Tikka, Kebabs and Bhoti and Mixed Grills; perfect for the whole family. Grab a Quarter Chicken Tikka Breast or Chicken Tikka Leg that comes with roti, chips and a salad. Or maybe the Seekh Kebab which gives you four tasty skewers of mutton mince with roti, rice and salad. Better yet, if you’re in the mood for something with a bit more variety, their mix grills are the best option.

If you’re in Phoenix or simply just looking to try something new and delicious, these are some great places you can check out. Each dish is a celebration of tradition, culture, and community. Take a chance to explore the culinary scene of Phoenix and discover why it’s one of KZN’s most underrated food destinations.

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images