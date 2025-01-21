The most notable stars from Umlazi

Umlazi is a hub of talent and brilliance, with some of the most notable stars in South Africa emerging from there.

Umlazi, one of South Africa’s largest and most vibrant townships, is a melting pot of talent, culture, and creativity. Over the years, it has given us some of the most iconic figures in entertainment and music. Here’s a celebration of seven incredible individuals who have put Umlazi on the map.

Black Coffee When you think of South African music on a global stage, Black Coffee is a name that immediately comes to mind. Born Nkosinathi Maphumulo, this Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer has taken house music to extraordinary heights. His discography features iconic collaborations with international stars like Usher, Drake, and Alicia Keys; making him one of the most notable South African entertainers in the world. Black Coffee continues to make Umlazi proud while spinning his magic across the world.

Trevor Gumbi Trevor Gumbi, Umlazi’s comedic genius, is another household name. Known for his wit and unapologetic humor, Trevor has had audiences in stitches for years. His stand-up shows and appearances on TV, including Netflix’s How To Ruin Christmas, have cemented his reputation as one of South Africa’s funniest and most relatable comedians. Whether he’s cracking jokes about everyday life or sharing personal stories, Trevor always leaves his audience wanting more.

Khaya Mthethwa Khaya Mthethwa, the golden boy of gospel music, made history as the first black winner of Idols South Africa. His victory in Season 8 propelled him into the spotlight, where his soulful voice and inspiring lyrics quickly won over the hearts of South Africans. Beyond his music career, Khaya is also a pastor, using his platform to uplift and inspire. His journey from Umlazi to national stardom is nothing short of remarkable.

Okmalumkoolkat Umlazi’s influence on the hip-hop scene wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Smiso Zwane, better known as Okmalumkoolkat. This rapper and visual artist is known for his unique style that blends township lingo, futuristic beats, and a touch of quirkiness. With hits like Gqi! and Amalobolo, Okmalumkoolkat has carved out a niche for himself as one of the most innovative artists in the South African music industry.

Mampintsha The late Mampintsha, born Mandla Maphumulo, was a towering figure in Kwaito and Gqom music. As a member of the iconic group Big Nuz, he delivered hit after hit, with songs like Umlilo, Newlands Westand Ngeke dominating the airwaves. Mampintsha’s larger-than-life personality and undeniable talent made him a beloved figure in South African music. Though he passed away in 2022, his legacy still lives on, and his contributions to the industry will never be forgotten.

Baby Cele We can’t talk about Umlazi without celebrating Baby Cele, one of South Africa’s most cherished actresses. With a career spanning decades, Baby has lit up our screens in iconic roles on shows like Skeem Saam, Uzalo, and the iconic Sarafina. Her talent and versatility have made her a household name, and she remains a shining example of Umlazi’s boundless creative spirit.

Usimamane Currently, Usimamane is the newest individual to shine the spotlight on Umlazi culture. His fresh music style has captured the hearts and ears of South Africans everywhere, blending new age hip-hop, with a touch of old school flair. His music is harmoniously tailored for both English and Zulu speakers, setting him apart from many of his counterparts. Rick Ross was in Cape Town recently to film a music video with the young superstar. In the short space of time he's been in the public eye, he has managed to outshine many of the greatest artists we know. It's clear that Usimamane is well on his way to becoming an iconic figure within the music industry.

Aside from the many other not-so-great things Umlazi is famous for, the one thing we can't take away from this community is the creativity and brilliance that lies within. From music to comedy to television, these seven stars have shown that Umlazi is a township brimming with talent. The journeys of all these notable figures reminds us that no matter where you come from, greatness is always within reach.

