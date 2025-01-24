Durban High School: Home to sporting legends

Check out some of the world-class athletes Durban High School has produced over the years.

Durban High School (DHS) has long been a beacon of sporting excellence in South Africa. Since its establishment in 1866, it has produced countless athletes who have gone on to make their mark on the national and international stage. Among the many sports that DHS athletes have conquered, the school’s contributions to rugby and cricket stand out the most. Let’s take a closer look at some of DHS’s most iconic sports stars, their achievements, and their time at the school that set the foundation for their success.

Rugby Legends

Sanele Nohamba Sanele Nohamba’s rugby career started with flair at DHS, where his natural talent as a scrum-half was undeniable. His quick decision-making, lightning pace, and sharp kicking game made him a standout player during his high school years. His performances earned him recognition beyond school rugby, leading to his inclusion in the Sharks squad and eventually national representation. Today, Nohamba continues to showcase the skills he honed on the fields of DHS.

Phendulani “Phepsi” Buthelezi Another recent rugby star from DHS, Phepsi Buthelezi, made waves as a formidable loose forward. During his school days, his leadership qualities were evident, as he captained the rugby team with distinction. His relentless work ethic and ability to dominate the breakdown earned him a spot with the Sharks and the captaincy of the South Africa U20 team. Buthelezi’s journey is a testament to DHS’s ability to mold leaders both on and off the field.

BJ Botha BJ Botha’s rugby journey began in the mid-1990s at DHS, where he developed the skills and resilience that would make him a world-class prop. Botha’s scrummaging strength and technical prowess were unmatched, and it wasn’t long before he became a stalwart for the Springboks. His crowning achievement came in 2007 when he helped South Africa lift the Rugby World Cup, cementing his legacy as one of the finest forwards of his era.

Cricket Legends

Hashim Amla This is arguably DHS’s most famous cricketing alumnus. Hashim Amla’s journey began in the late 1990s and even as a schoolboy, his composure at the crease and textbook technique were apparent. Amla captained the DHS first team and was known for his ability to construct innings with precision and patience. His rise to become one of South Africa’s greatest batsmen was meteoric. He holds the record for being the fastest player to 7,000 ODI runs and is remembered for his historic triple century against England in 2012. Amla’s calm demeanor and discipline reflect the values instilled in him at DHS.

Barry Richards Barry Richards was a cricketing prodigy during his time at DHS in the early 1960s. A natural batsman with an attacking mindset, he dominated school cricket, leaving bowlers in awe. Richards went on to become one of the most gifted batsmen of all time, with his 1970/71 season in Australian domestic cricket breaking records that even Don Bradman didn’t reach. Though his international career was cut short due to South Africa’s isolation, his exploits in county and domestic cricket earned him global acclaim.

Lance Klusener Before earning the nickname “Zulu,” Lance Klusener was making a name for himself at DHS in the late 1980s and early 1990s. A powerful all-rounder, Klusener’s ability to hit towering sixes and take wickets with ease made him a school cricket hero. His fearless performances in the 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he was named Player of the Tournament, remain iconic. His raw talent and charisma made him one of South Africa’s most beloved cricketers.

So what’s the secret to DHS’s sporting success? It probably lies in its holistic approach to developing talent. The school’s top-tier facilities, experienced coaches, and competitive sports culture create an environment where potential is nurtured and excellence thrives. Beyond just technical skills, DHS instills values like discipline, teamwork, and mental toughness, which are qualities that set its alumni apart on the world stage. Durban High School’s legacy as a sporting powerhouse is firmly established. From the rugby fields to cricket pitches, DHS has produced legends who have inspired generations. As the next generation of DHS athletes takes to the field, they can carry with them the weight of a proud history; and the promise of an even brighter future.

