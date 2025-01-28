South African Airways expands their fleet

South African Airways (SAA) is soaring to new heights! The national carrier has added two Airbus A320 aircraft to its fleet, bringing the total to 20.

This marks a significant milestone for SAA, which emerged from business rescue just over three years ago with only six planes.

Since 2021, SAA has steadily grown its fleet and route network, with a sharp focus on sustainable expansion.

In an official statement, Professor John Lamola, interim CEO at SAA, highlighted the importance of this achievement: “These additional aircraft will enable SAA to continue fulfilling our promise to add seat capacity in both the domestic and regional market and thereby contribute to the affordability of passenger air travel.”

The new additions, leased from AerCap – the world’s leading aircraft leasing company – reflect SAA’s improving credit status with global aviation finance institutions. This is particularly noteworthy in an industry still grappling with post-COVID-19 supply chain challenges that have driven up the costs of new and second-hand aircraft.