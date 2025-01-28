South African Airways expands their fleet
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
South African Airways recently announced the expansion of their fleet, signalling positive growth for the airline and South Africa.
South African Airways (SAA) is soaring to new heights! The national carrier has added two Airbus A320 aircraft to its fleet, bringing the total to 20.
This marks a significant milestone for SAA, which emerged from business rescue just over three years ago with only six planes.
Since 2021, SAA has steadily grown its fleet and route network, with a sharp focus on sustainable expansion.
In an official statement, Professor John Lamola, interim CEO at SAA, highlighted the importance of this achievement: “These additional aircraft will enable SAA to continue fulfilling our promise to add seat capacity in both the domestic and regional market and thereby contribute to the affordability of passenger air travel.”
The new additions, leased from AerCap – the world’s leading aircraft leasing company – reflect SAA’s improving credit status with global aviation finance institutions. This is particularly noteworthy in an industry still grappling with post-COVID-19 supply chain challenges that have driven up the costs of new and second-hand aircraft.
SAA’s fleet now includes a mix of aircraft tailored for domestic, regional, and intercontinental routes:
Narrow-body Airbus A320s, ideal for shorter routes
Wide-body A330s and long-range A343s, perfect for international destinations
The airline currently operates two intercontinental routes: Johannesburg to São Paulo and Perth, as well as Cape Town to São Paulo.
SAA isn’t just growing its fleet. It’s also ramping up its flight network with a new connection between Johannesburg and Dar es Salaam (Tanzania).
They've also increased their flight frequencies:
Harare (Zimbabwe) and Lusaka (Zambia): From 10 and seven flights per week to 12
Lagos (Nigeria) and Accra (Ghana): From three flights per week to four
Kinshasa (DRC): Now five flights per week
Flights to Lubumbashi, DRC’s mining hub, were also introduced to the network in November 2024.
With plans to add five more aircraft during 2025, SAA is entering a phase of consolidation and strategic growth. By increasing flight frequencies and opening up new routes, the airline is increasing access for South African business and leisure travellers to key African cities.
Additionally, SAA Cargo continues to play a vital role in connecting economic hubs across the continent and beyond.
SAA’s expansion is a promising sign of recovery and ambition, cementing its role as a key player in African aviation. Whether for work, leisure, or trade, travellers now have more options to explore and connect with the world.
