Woman notices a braai uniform among Durban men

As we've enjoyed the holidays with our usual love for braai, drinks, beach time, and poolside entertainment, a new trend has quietly emerged in Durban – one driven by the men and their choice of attire.



Perhaps they were aware, or perhaps not, but it seems the "braai man" has unknowingly become a style icon, thriving in his natural habitat.

There's always one person who earns the title of braai man in any family or friend group. This person has a way with the meat, a process they follow to perfection, and a certain respect for the art of a successful braai. After all, braaiing the perfect piece of meat is just as important as having the right tools for the job.



So, we ask with a straight face: could the outfit you wear while braaiing be an essential part of the process?

