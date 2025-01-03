Woman notices a braai uniform among Durban men
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It seems there's a new trend among some men who are braaiing this summer holiday.
It seems there's a new trend among some men who are braaiing this summer holiday.
As we've enjoyed the holidays with our usual love for braai, drinks, beach time, and poolside entertainment, a new trend has quietly emerged in Durban – one driven by the men and their choice of attire.
Perhaps they were aware, or perhaps not, but it seems the "braai man" has unknowingly become a style icon, thriving in his natural habitat.
There's always one person who earns the title of braai man in any family or friend group. This person has a way with the meat, a process they follow to perfection, and a certain respect for the art of a successful braai. After all, braaiing the perfect piece of meat is just as important as having the right tools for the job.
So, we ask with a straight face: could the outfit you wear while braaiing be an essential part of the process?
We must admit, a person's clothes can play a significant role in their performance on the job. What you wear can sometimes give you that extra boost of confidence.
Case in point: when you look good, you feel good.
During her festive season shopping trip in Durban, one woman made an interesting observation as she scanned the meat store. She noticed that several men were dressed in strikingly similar outfits.
The white vest or tank top paired with shorts has quickly become the unofficial uniform of the braai man this festive season. While we can't say for sure if this trend has spread across the whole of South Africa, it certainly seems to be a defining look for the braai men of Durban.
Read more: How to braai the perfect piece of meat...
Watch the video below on TikTok.
@miss.qwabe Is 31 December a short and white vest day for men in Durban😂🤣?? #fyp #durban #bluffmeatsupply #newyears #braai #dads #uniform #meninuniform ♬ Rock and Roll Session - Canal Records JP
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of iStock
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Woman notices a braai uniform among Durban men
It seems there's a new trend among some men who are braaiing this summer...Danny Guselli a minute ago
-
How to store food in the fridge to avoid spoilage
You might be surprised when you find out where you should actually keep ...Carol Ofori 3 hours ago