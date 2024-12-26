 Durban’s hottest Summer Fun Fair is back in town
Updated

The 15th Annual Dubai Souk International summer fair just landed in Durban, bringing you the perfect vibes to wrap up 2024 in style.

Dubai Souk International
Dubai Souk / Facebook

The Kings Park Stadium Outer Fields have transformed into a carnival filled with excitement, culture, and flavour; perfect for every member of the family.

It’s a wonderland of adrenaline-pumping rides, mouthwatering street food, epic live kids’ shows, and a treasure trove of local and international goods. 

If you’re a daredevil, the range of thrilling rides will get your adrenaline pumping. 

Foodies get to indulge in the incredible spread of local cuisine, everything from Durban’s famous bunny chows to sizzling shisanyama. 

The kids also have their own attractions, with epic live shows and exciting games. 

While Shopaholics have access to a range of different stalls that offer everything from crafts to unique treasures you won’t find anywhere else.

The Dubai Souk International is a celebration of our culture, community, and love for good vibes.

Take your squad, your family, or that special someone and create an experience you won’t forget. 

Entrance Fee: R30 per person

Ride Tickets: R20 each

Oh, and there’s plenty of parking available for everyone. Just pull in, have fun, and enjoy!

Dubai Souk / Facebook

