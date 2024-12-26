Durban’s hottest Summer Fun Fair is back in town!
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The 15th Annual Dubai Souk International summer fair just landed in Durban, bringing you the perfect vibes to wrap up 2024 in style.
The 15th Annual Dubai Souk International summer fair just landed in Durban, bringing you the perfect vibes to wrap up 2024 in style.
The Kings Park Stadium Outer Fields have transformed into a carnival filled with excitement, culture, and flavour; perfect for every member of the family.
It’s a wonderland of adrenaline-pumping rides, mouthwatering street food, epic live kids’ shows, and a treasure trove of local and international goods.
If you’re a daredevil, the range of thrilling rides will get your adrenaline pumping.
Foodies get to indulge in the incredible spread of local cuisine, everything from Durban’s famous bunny chows to sizzling shisanyama.
The kids also have their own attractions, with epic live shows and exciting games.
While Shopaholics have access to a range of different stalls that offer everything from crafts to unique treasures you won’t find anywhere else.
The Dubai Souk International is a celebration of our culture, community, and love for good vibes.
Take your squad, your family, or that special someone and create an experience you won’t forget.
Entrance Fee: R30 per person
Ride Tickets: R20 each
Oh, and there’s plenty of parking available for everyone. Just pull in, have fun, and enjoy!
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Main Image: Dubai Souk / Facebook
Show's Stories
-
Who's washing the dishes this Christmas?
When all the preparations and festivities of eating are over, who is the...Danny Guselli 1 day, 2 hours ago
-
Tackling love: The real story behind the Sharksfest proposal
This rugby-loving couple's proposal story will melt your heart! Ruewel a...Stacey & J Sbu 1 day, 18 hours ago