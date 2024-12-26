Durban’s hottest Summer Fun Fair is back in town!

The Kings Park Stadium Outer Fields have transformed into a carnival filled with excitement, culture, and flavour; perfect for every member of the family.

It’s a wonderland of adrenaline-pumping rides, mouthwatering street food, epic live kids’ shows, and a treasure trove of local and international goods.

If you’re a daredevil, the range of thrilling rides will get your adrenaline pumping.

Foodies get to indulge in the incredible spread of local cuisine, everything from Durban’s famous bunny chows to sizzling shisanyama.