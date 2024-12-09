'Tis the season for braais anytime, anywhere...

It's that time of the year when people can hardly tell a Monday from a Friday, and we can officially say that the holiday season has kicked in.

This brings busy beaches, crowded malls and congested roads everywhere.

Besides the festive aroma of gingerbread and cinnamon, South Africans are often captivated by a distinct and iconic scent: the smell of braais. This can put almost anyone in the mood for a braai, and sometimes, those impromptu braais are the most memorable of all.

In South Africa, particularly in KZN, we have proof that a braai can take place anytime, anywhere. Last December, we saw eThekwini Municipality workers using the back of one of their work trucks to host a braai, and now we see a more laid-back approach...