'Tis the season for braais anytime, anywhere...

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It's that time of the year when people can hardly tell a Monday from a Friday, and we can officially say that the holiday season has kicked in.
This brings busy beaches, crowded malls and congested roads everywhere.
Besides the festive aroma of gingerbread and cinnamon, South Africans are often captivated by a distinct and iconic scent: the smell of braais. This can put almost anyone in the mood for a braai, and sometimes, those impromptu braais are the most memorable of all.
In South Africa, particularly in KZN, we have proof that a braai can take place anytime, anywhere. Last December, we saw eThekwini Municipality workers using the back of one of their work trucks to host a braai, and now we see a more laid-back approach...
A TikTok video shows three guys having a braai on the sidewalk. The exact location hasn't been confirmed, but people suggested in the comments it might be somewhere in Durban.
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@ypc_38baby4kt Brothers❤️cash kontant huh#lifestyle #family #one #goviral #bossmoves #goodvibes #trendy #braai ♬ BIRI MARUNG - PRESIDENT YA STRAATA🅿️🇿🇦🏟️
People loved this for them, and there was no hate in the comments, which was a pleasant surprise.
It shows that there is always approval when you 'December' the right way – minding your own business, not causing anyone trouble, and just having innocent fun.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
