What's this now? Loadshedding handbags...

We cross our fingers with closed eyes as we speak of what should not be named... Loadshedding.

It seems someone has found the most peculiar handbags and they are fashioning an unsuspecting accessory. One you would typically find in homes now has a place on handbags.

Light switches without the electronics were placed on a collection of coloured handbags. The woman who made the discovery was left confused and amused at the idea, although we have to admit that it looked like she enjoyed switching the light on and off.

Perhaps that's because she wasn't left with a hefty power bill after that...