What's this now? Loadshedding handbags...
Could this be the new way to accessorise 'light switches'?
We cross our fingers with closed eyes as we speak of what should not be named... Loadshedding.
It seems someone has found the most peculiar handbags and they are fashioning an unsuspecting accessory. One you would typically find in homes now has a place on handbags.
Light switches without the electronics were placed on a collection of coloured handbags. The woman who made the discovery was left confused and amused at the idea, although we have to admit that it looked like she enjoyed switching the light on and off.
Perhaps that's because she wasn't left with a hefty power bill after that...
It reminded us of a version of the infamous pop-it bag. It is pretty satisfying to complete the action of switching something on and having a light bulb come on, an action that many of us have taken for granted.
Especially since we have been loadshedding-free for some time now.
Watch the video from TikTok where she demonstrates the 'light'-inspired handbag:
@whatthefapio welcome to SA #loadshedding #sa #southafrica #noelectricity #funny #fyp ♬ original sound - 🐝 🐝
Mzansi came through with their comments, with many finding the 'lighthearted' humour in the bag.
Some of them made some good claims. One person even said he wouldn't mind buying these handbags to repurpose the switches. Another person had the same idea as us, calling it a fidget popper or pop-it bag.
- "Some random person somewhere is wondering why their lights are switching off and on."
- "Not me wondering how much it costs, I can repurpose those switches."
- "My brain went to "Oh, it's a fidget bag", so you can play with the switches while holding the bag... It's perfect for me, and it always has to be playing with something or doing something with my hands."
- "Maybe a light in the bag when load-shedding hits again or the bag shines, then you don't miss your bag."
- "Ha people don't think that the light is inside only at night. Come on, people, wake up."
Image Courtesy of TikTok
