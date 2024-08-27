No power cuts expected this summer - Eskom

Eskom CEO Dan Marokane however adds this will only be the case if unplanned losses at power station remain below 13 000 MW.





He said if the 15 000 MW target is not met the risk of loadshedding will remain at stage 2.





Over the winter period Eskom anticipated a likely scenario of unplanned outages at 15 500MW.





The power utility has not implemented loadshedding over the past150 days due to improved generation.





Marokane said the improved electricity supply is as result of hardworking men and women at Eskom.





READ: SAWS issues fire danger warning for KZN





"For this coming summer, our prognosis is that if we stay below 13,000 megawatts of unplanned losses, we will be able to avoid load shedding.





"At worst, if in an unlikely situation we get to 15,000 megawatts of unplanned losses, we'll experience at most stage two.





"Our focus is really driving this and staying to our left as much as possible by managing unplanned losses and ensuring that the stations return from maintenance on time within the planned schedules and that the quality of work done in the first instance is of a nature that we don't have this”, said Morokane.





Eskom management said the implementation of load reduction has helped in preserving Eskom's infrastructure.





The utility said the main cause of load reduction was rampant illegal connections.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)