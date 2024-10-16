Meet Zama Gumede, a self-taught Durban designer
This week's Woman Crush Wednesday teaches us that we can persevere despite life's tragedies...
All women walk their paths in life; sometimes, it can appear as if she is gliding, but no one can honestly say that they understand another's journey, even if they have similar life experiences.
One such woman is Durban-born Zama Gumede.
Zama Gumede is the talent behind the ladies' wear brand, Zaviar Fashion House. She is from Umlazi and stems from humble beginnings as a self-taught fashion designer who started her brand in 2012.
She has received several accolades in her fashion career, including the 2019 Durban Fashion Fair Designer of the Year award and being named one of Hollywoodbets Durban July rising stars.
Family is an important part of Gumede's life, and after losing her parents in the early 2000s, she has managed to maintain a strong relationship with her siblings.
Zama is both a mother and a grandmother who believes that hard work and passion work hand in hand. She has long been a supplier to The Fifth 031 in Glenwood and has dressed many high-profile ladies, including our own Carol Ofori.
Check out some of her designs from the Durban Fashion Fair last September 2024—courtesy of Instagram.
Fashion has opened doors for this accomplished and talented woman who has travelled to places like Ethiopia, London, and Milan.
Her story is one of perseverance and teaches us to push through. Talent is only one part of the recipe; it takes striving, passion, and willpower to achieve your goals and dreams.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
