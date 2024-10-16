Meet Zama Gumede, a self-taught Durban designer

All women walk their paths in life; sometimes, it can appear as if she is gliding, but no one can honestly say that they understand another's journey, even if they have similar life experiences.

One such woman is Durban-born Zama Gumede.

Zama Gumede is the talent behind the ladies' wear brand, Zaviar Fashion House. She is from Umlazi and stems from humble beginnings as a self-taught fashion designer who started her brand in 2012.

She has received several accolades in her fashion career, including the 2019 Durban Fashion Fair Designer of the Year award and being named one of Hollywoodbets Durban July rising stars.