Save on your electricity bill with these useful tips

The rule about switching your lights off goes like this:

If you will be out of a room for 15 minutes or less, leave it on.

If you will be out of a room for over 15 minutes, turn it off.

And even that is too long in our opinion...

Although this is quite a reasonable way of considering energy conservation, many people don't practice saving energy in their homes. Perhaps some environmentally friendly people do, but consistency in your saving routine is vital.

At least if you want to see a difference in your monthly bill.

It's like listening to an old record; the cost of living is causing stress on homeowners, who are left bundled with paying off their home loans, school fees, food and groceries, and also hiked electrical bills.