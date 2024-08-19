 Save on your electricity bill with these useful tips
Updated | By East Coast Radio

You know the general rule of thumb about switching the lights off, right?

A person switching the light switch off in a room
A person switching the light switch off in a room/iStock/Dikushin

The rule about switching your lights off goes like this: 

  • If you will be out of a room for 15 minutes or less, leave it on.
  • If you will be out of a room for over 15 minutes, turn it off.

And even that is too long in our opinion...

Although this is quite a reasonable way of considering energy conservation, many people don't practice saving energy in their homes. Perhaps some environmentally friendly people do, but consistency in your saving routine is vital. 

At least if you want to see a difference in your monthly bill. 

It's like listening to an old record; the cost of living is causing stress on homeowners, who are left bundled with paying off their home loans, school fees, food and groceries, and also hiked electrical bills

Read more: Savings tip from a local TikToker: Homemade heavy cream

To give you a fighting chance against the rising electricity tariffs, perhaps it would be wise to approach this from the perspective of saving money rather than losing money.

Adrian Goslett, the regional director and chief executive of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, shared that it is always a good idea to look at ways of reducing your electrical bill. 

Read more: Energy reform expected after signing of new Electricity Bill

Inexpensive ways to cut your electricity bill:

  • In the long run, it saves to invest in a geyser timer. This way, you can set your geyser timer, and it isn't on the whole day. 
  • Switching from regular bulbs to LED bulbs. 
  • Gas heaters are preferable to electric heaters, which draw much more current. 
  • Invest in a gas stove - this is a big money saver. 
  • "Use a power strip to easily disconnect multiple devices simultaneously." 
  • Believe it or not, creating meal plans and planning your grocery shopping can help you reduce food waste, which is an under-utilised money-saving hack. 
  • "Buying groceries in bulk, cooking at home, and creatively utilising leftovers can also help you stretch your food budget." 

Courtesy of IOL

East Coast Radio

Image Courtesy of iStock/Dikushin

