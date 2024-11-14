Video: Woman salutes Checkers Sixty60 drivers

After the harsh ending to the Checkers Little Shop Mini's collectables, many shoppers feel a certain emptiness while doing their shopping now. It was a craze before, but this year, it felt like people were more than obsessed.

Watching how people became focused on completing their collections and even more engaged in creating content online surrounding their collections was undoubtedly entertaining. Dare we talk about the sales of some of the minis that were going for thousands of Rands?

Even before the Little Shop Minis were the sweet stories of youngsters who looked up to their Checkers Sixty60 drivers as heroes. One mother went as far as hosting a Checkers Sixty60-themed party for her son.