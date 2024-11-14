Video: Woman salutes Checkers Sixty60 drivers
We're not sure if everyone in South Africa feels this way but seeing a Checkers Sixty 60 driver on the roads has become something of a thing.
After the harsh ending to the Checkers Little Shop Mini's collectables, many shoppers feel a certain emptiness while doing their shopping now. It was a craze before, but this year, it felt like people were more than obsessed.
Watching how people became focused on completing their collections and even more engaged in creating content online surrounding their collections was undoubtedly entertaining. Dare we talk about the sales of some of the minis that were going for thousands of Rands?
Even before the Little Shop Minis were the sweet stories of youngsters who looked up to their Checkers Sixty60 drivers as heroes. One mother went as far as hosting a Checkers Sixty60-themed party for her son.
South Africans' fascination and admiration for the Checkers Sixty60 drivers is impressive, and it has united us in many ways.
You must admit, whilst driving in any neighbourhood in South Africa, you are always bound to see a Checkers Sixty60 driver.
A woman shared her admiration for the Checkers Sixty60 drivers and called them 'South Africa's economic soldiers'. She also called them the defenders of the meal prep plans, which is a massive deal for meal planners.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@steph_again Defenders of our meal prep plans and GDP! #checkerssixty60 #southafrica #southafricatiktok@Checkers_Sixty60 @Checkers South Africa ♬ Tokyo Drift - Xavier Wulf
