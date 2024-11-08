 “All stores have now run out of minis”: Shoprite Holdings
All stores in South Africa have officially run out of Little Shop miniature collectibles.

Checkers little shop minis
Checkers little shop minis / Shoprite Holdings

The much-anticipated Checkers Little Shop promotion, which commenced on 23 September, captivated the hearts of Xtra Savings members nationwide. 

This exclusive offer, rewarding customers with adorable mini collectables for every R200 spent at Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Checkers Foods, and Checkers Sixty60, quickly became a sensation.

As the weeks unfolded, the excitement surrounding the Little Shop grew exponentially, with customers eagerly collecting their favourite mini groceries. 

"Checkers Little Shop exceeded all our expectations, and we have been overwhelmed by the positive response from customers, both young and old, to this collectible campaign," Shoprite Holdings told East Coast Radio.

However, as the campaign neared its conclusion, stock levels began to dwindle, and stores across the country gradually ran out of the coveted collectibles.

“Stock started running low in the last week and all stores have now run out of minis,” they explained.

Shoprite Holdings also confirmed that there were enough Little Shop minis for six weeks.

“There were more than enough Little Shop mini collectibles to delight customers and keep the excitement going for at least six weeks”.

Image courtesy of Shoprite Holdings

