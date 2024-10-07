VIDEO: High speed chase of car thieves in Pinetown
Updated | By East Coast Radio
You could say that this is the type of fear and adrenaline that security company patrolmen experience daily...
Watching the high-speed car chase on social media this weekend was surreal.
A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed a security response van reacting to a stolen Toyota in Westville. The dash cam footage showed the driver of the response vehicle engaged in a high-speed chase after the stolen white Corolla.
The vehicle was allegedly stolen by four males who proceeded to get away and made off to Pinetown. The security company responder didn't give in and continued his pursuit.
Even though we could hear a mix of fear and adrenaline in his voice as he radioed out for help, he didn't stop.
He kept going, and, eventually, his efforts were not in vain. Due to the thieves' sheer lack of navigation, they got stuck in traffic and surrendered to the security response officer.
It offered up a great sense of relief seeing the men get apprehended, but it was also unnerving to watch how these security officials put their lives at risk.
Lately, there have been many occasions where security company responders have been there for crime victims before the authorities. This video was a jarring reminder of the danger they put themselves in to help their communities.
It was a win in that the guys were caught before the vehicle disappeared.
Watch the video below from X - please be warned that this video contains profanity and is not for sensitive viewers.
Suspected motor vehicle thieves arrested near Pinetown, KZN.#CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/1k4xMpYKBF— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 5, 2024
Image Courtesy of X
