KZN hit by surge of kidnapping-related scams

Criminals in KZN are targeting the loved ones of missing people in an attempt to get rich quick by offering to provide fake information about the missing person’s whereabouts in exchange for money.

Criminals in KZN are targeting the loved ones of missing people in an attempt to get rich quick by offering to provide fake information about the missing person’s whereabouts in exchange for money.

A sinister new trend of extorting desperate families is on the rise in KwaZulu-Natal. Criminals are now preying on families with missing loved ones in an attempt to make money quickly. Private Investigator Brad Nathanson told The Witness that he has seen firsthand the devastating impact of this emerging scam.



Read More: Mzansi petrol attendant saves businessman from kidnapping attempt



Con artists are contacting loved ones of missing people and claiming to have information regarding their whereabouts; information that will only be shared if money is sent to them in an untraceable manner. Nathanson recounted a recent case where a family was charged a massive R50,000 for (false) information about their missing son. “These were scammers who were using the families’ desperation for personal gain,” he said.

Read More: Woman warns South Africans about sharing their loyalty cards



As this disturbing trend continues, it's crucial for communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. This collective effort can aid authorities in combatting this heinous crime and provide relief to families of missing loved ones.



MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:

Supplied