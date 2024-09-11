Durban man videos 'copper thieves' scouting his house
Updated | By East Coast Radio
What's this world coming to when you have to guard your copper pipes more than your jewellery?
Copper theft has become a crime many property owners should be wary of. Some have proactively approached the copper thieves by removing and replacing their copper with plastic, while others have taken security measures to avoid copper theft.
Copper thieves have earned a name of themselves by fitting a specific profile. Usually, they are lower-level criminals who are just looking to score some money to feed their addictions.
But it's the inconvenience that is caused when these criminals rip the copper off the walls and leave homeowners and their families in a bind, both traumatising them and denting their monthly budgets.
Read more: Queensburgh copper cable bust lauded
A resident from Reservoir Hills recently shared a video on TikTok showing young men scouting his yard. It is unclear what they were looking for, but according to the resident, Keshav Mahabeer, they were looking for copper.
He made remarks on the video, calling them 'Copper Maries'.
Many people came to the comments section of the video enquiring about what he spoke of and he revealed to one person that he previously caught these guys stealing from his yard.
Sadly, two people shared that the copper pipes in their homes were stolen before watching this video.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@keshavmahabeer01 The copperBoys are back at their nonsense again #coppermaries #viralvideo #fypシ #southafrica #CapCut ♬ original sound - Keshav_Mahabeer01
Image Courtesy of TikTok
