Durban man videos 'copper thieves' scouting his house

Copper theft has become a crime many property owners should be wary of. Some have proactively approached the copper thieves by removing and replacing their copper with plastic, while others have taken security measures to avoid copper theft.

Copper thieves have earned a name of themselves by fitting a specific profile. Usually, they are lower-level criminals who are just looking to score some money to feed their addictions.

But it's the inconvenience that is caused when these criminals rip the copper off the walls and leave homeowners and their families in a bind, both traumatising them and denting their monthly budgets.