 New crime technique: Watch out for plastic bottles on the roads
Updated | By East Coast Radio

A new tactic is being used on the streets: Criminals are using soda bottles filled with liquid and nails to bring vehicles to a stop.

A red vehicle almost drives over an old soda bottle lying on the roadway
A red vehicle almost drives over an old soda bottle lying on the roadway/X Screenshot/Abramjee

Our ears are always to the ground regarding crime alerts or trends we can watch out for. 

Most recently, Yusuf Abramjee shared an interesting crime technique that involves plastic bottles on the roadways. 

So often, motorists encounter plastic bottles on their roadways; of course, it is natural to try to avoid them, but sometimes, the bottles are in awkward positions and difficult to avoid. 

This crime alert involves plastic bottles with liquid to hide the nails inside the bottle. 

The criminals here intend to have motorists drive over the bottles and either damage their tyres with the nails inside the bottle, cause an accident by hitting the bottle or trying to avoid it. 

This simple impediment might cause you a whirl of trouble, so make sure to be aware when driving and parking. 

Watch the video from X below. 

X users provided their input, and some also shared their tips for staying safe on the roads. 

  • "Best option is to avoid any object on a road and try and look as far as possible ahead when driving. Avoid travelling at night if possible. Change lanes when approaching bridges and be mentally alert at all times."
  • "My advice to any road user is that, don't drive over anything lying on the road. Just don't."
  • "I think i was a victim yesterday because that is the only thing i drove over and suddenly i have a nail on my tyre."
  • "I always avoid even plastic especially those that are not being blown by the wind."
  • "My mom was literally screaming at me for doing this just yesterday and I thought she was being paranoid."

Image Courtesy of X

