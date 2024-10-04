New crime technique: Watch out for plastic bottles on the roads

Our ears are always to the ground regarding crime alerts or trends we can watch out for.

Most recently, Yusuf Abramjee shared an interesting crime technique that involves plastic bottles on the roadways.

So often, motorists encounter plastic bottles on their roadways; of course, it is natural to try to avoid them, but sometimes, the bottles are in awkward positions and difficult to avoid.

This crime alert involves plastic bottles with liquid to hide the nails inside the bottle.