A vegetarian product by any other name will do: 'Vegienna'
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Uh, this is an awkward one - after all, it has been said that it's all in the name.
A word has a lot of power, so a name has a lot of power. In addition to a person's name, businesses and products are named too and finding a name that encompasses all that you want for your brand can be tricky.
Some people get it right the first time, while others have to work towards their naming conventions. How it works in the world of retail can be tricky because it is not always received in the way you intended.
A woman out shopping came across a fridge filled with vegetarian soya products. Hindus all around South Africa have started their holy month of fasting and this means that they commit to a meat-free diet.
She mentions the naming convention of a Soya Sausage product made by Sun C. The name reminds us of something unsavoury (for lack of a better explanation).
Sun C named their soya vienna - 'Vegienna'.
At first glance, perhaps this brand thought they were creating a clever play on the words 'Vegetarian' and 'Vienna'. But it seems they didn't conduct further research on how it could be misconstrued and associated with another word - 'Vagina'.
If you didn't see it and now we just ruined it for you, then we apologise, but the video made by the TikToker @Whatthefapio brought up concerns in the naming, and we have to agree that perhaps it wasn't the best of name choices.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@whatthefapio Veg + Viennas = ?🫠 #fyp #funnyvideos #veg #vegetarian #pietermaritzburg #southafrica ♬ original sound - 🐝 🐝
Image Courtesy of TikTok
