A vegetarian product by any other name will do: 'Vegienna'

A word has a lot of power, so a name has a lot of power. In addition to a person's name, businesses and products are named too and finding a name that encompasses all that you want for your brand can be tricky.

Some people get it right the first time, while others have to work towards their naming conventions. How it works in the world of retail can be tricky because it is not always received in the way you intended.

A woman out shopping came across a fridge filled with vegetarian soya products. Hindus all around South Africa have started their holy month of fasting and this means that they commit to a meat-free diet.