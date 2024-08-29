 Who is right here? Putch Chutney, Sambals or Pico de Gallo
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

You know what? We must resolve that each nation has its own unique name or version of dishes that are similar to other countries. 

A bowl of salsa
A bowl of salsa/TikTok Screenshot/@kikipieeeee

We are not oblivious that one name or version of any food exists or is owned by one nation. Even in our humble country, there are several ways of making similar dishes in different cultures and towns

A great example of that is what many KZNers call Sev and Nuts, or Sev, many Cape Tonians call Slangetjies. It doesn't mean one is more correct than the other, it's just a matter of representation. 

There are even people who belong to the same culture who prepare dishes differently. This could be due to their upbringing or just because they pay homage to their style of cooking. Some call it fusion. 

A couple from different backgrounds and countries living in Thailand were adamant that their names for a familiar dish in both regions were correct. 

The young woman from South Africa referred to the salsa as 'Putch Chutney' or 'Sambals', while the American man referred to it as Pico de Gallo. These two names refer to the same tomato-based salsa. 

The two argued in a playful way as to whose name was correct, but in essence, both were correct; it just had a different name. 

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok

@kikipieeeee

You guys tell me whose right!!!

♬ original sound - KI_KI PIHY🌻

Check out South African foodie Rohann Chetty's recipe for Putch Chutney - courtesy of Instagram

Image Courtesy of TikTok

