Who is right here? Putch Chutney, Sambals or Pico de Gallo

We are not oblivious that one name or version of any food exists or is owned by one nation. Even in our humble country, there are several ways of making similar dishes in different cultures and towns.

A great example of that is what many KZNers call Sev and Nuts, or Sev, many Cape Tonians call Slangetjies. It doesn't mean one is more correct than the other, it's just a matter of representation.

There are even people who belong to the same culture who prepare dishes differently. This could be due to their upbringing or just because they pay homage to their style of cooking. Some call it fusion.