Crazy winds blow down shopping centre's entrance
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
It seems the winds from Durban migrated to Cape Town...
The Durban winds were truly hectic recently and left many people scared. The effects of the weather on our day-to-day activities have never been an issue, but the extreme conditions we all have been experiencing do leave us fearful of the unknown.
It seems the winds from KZN migrated to Cape Town this week. They were so severe that they caused the entrance of a shopping centre in Kenilworth to fall.
Videos of the incident have been circulating on social media. Luckily, no vehicles were passing at the time of the fall. The overhead entrance at Access Park in Kenilworth did not stand a chance with the turbulent gale-force winds.
"Reports also state that no one was injured and none of the shops were damaged after the overhead sign collapsed this morning amid gale-force winds. This incident comes after the South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a Level 6 warning for damaging winds reaching between 60 and 80 km/hour over parts of the Western Cape." (IOL)
The owners of Access Park were approached for a comment but chose not to comment on the incident as per the IOL article.
Watch what happened below - courtesy of Instagram.
The past few weeks have also seen some windy weather for us in KZN, with some areas losing power due to the strong winds.
If you are ever out when the winds are strong, make sure to take the proper precautions and report any obstructions or debris to the authorities.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
