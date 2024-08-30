Crazy winds blow down shopping centre's entrance

The Durban winds were truly hectic recently and left many people scared. The effects of the weather on our day-to-day activities have never been an issue, but the extreme conditions we all have been experiencing do leave us fearful of the unknown.

It seems the winds from KZN migrated to Cape Town this week. They were so severe that they caused the entrance of a shopping centre in Kenilworth to fall.

Videos of the incident have been circulating on social media. Luckily, no vehicles were passing at the time of the fall. The overhead entrance at Access Park in Kenilworth did not stand a chance with the turbulent gale-force winds.