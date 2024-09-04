Three people on SA roads who are making people smile

We're always on the hunt for a feel-good story. When we hear a story that makes us feel good, we are most likely to feel happy, and that's a feeling we all seek.

It's not easy to wake up to your problems every day, but three people working on the roads of South Africa have reminded us that you choose how your day goes.

In three videos on TikTok, we see three men bringing their A-game to their jobs. Two men control traffic, while the third man works in construction and directs traffic.

The first video shows a road worker from the Western Cape sharing his vibrant energy with motorists who are going through roadworks operating on a stop-and-go system.