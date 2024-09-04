 Three people on SA roads who are making people smile
We could all learn something from these guys; a road worker and two traffic controllers.  

A traffic controller dances while directing traffic
A traffic controller dances while directing traffic/TikTok Screenshot/@bjaded

We're always on the hunt for a feel-good story. When we hear a story that makes us feel good, we are most likely to feel happy, and that's a feeling we all seek. 

It's not easy to wake up to your problems every day, but three people working on the roads of South Africa have reminded us that you choose how your day goes. 

In three videos on TikTok, we see three men bringing their A-game to their jobs. Two men control traffic, while the third man works in construction and directs traffic. 

The first video shows a road worker from the Western Cape sharing his vibrant energy with motorists who are going through roadworks operating on a stop-and-go system. 

@fazjaftha #fypシ #capetown #chapmanspeakdrive #tourism #zakumitours #ourcityyourmemories ♬ Like A Boss - NOES

The second video shows a traffic control officer at a busy intersection in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth). He's sort of a celebrity in the area because after seeing the video, many people mentioned that they see him often and love his energy.

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok

@bjaded79 Give me what he had for breakfast 😫 #tiktoksouthafrica #goodmorning #fypシ゚viral #foryou #bjaded79 ♬ TGIF - GloRilla

And the third video was of an OUTsurance Traffic controller who is also a born entertainer. At an intersection in Pretoria, he managed to keep motorists' spirits up with his energetic traffic control. 

What truly got us feeling good wasn't just the three men who chose to do their job with some excitement and enjoyment, but also the people who decided to post these instances on social media so their energy could be infectious. 

Who said you can't choose to have a good day? No one...

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok

@aswen04 Gotta love this guy🔥 #fyp #foryoupage #trending #fyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy #blowthisup ♬ original sound - zakhele 🐙

Image Courtesy of TikTok

