South African brand joins the real-life mannequin trend
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
What would you do if you saw real people in the retail windows at the mall?
Fashion outlets often use their display windows to appeal to the crowds; they dress up their windows with eye-catching displays that get shoppers' attention.
But that is not enough these days. Fashion outlets are increasingly invested in enhancing the shopping experience.
So much so that they are investing in disrupting the status quo and bringing in real models to show off their merchandise in their display windows.
We saw it recently at a shopping mall in Dubai, and now this trend is spreading to South Africa.
At the Dubai Festival City Mall, we saw a model standing on the mannequin display podium at the front of the store. Now and then, she would change her position to show off her dress.
In the South African setting, we are uncertain as to which mall this was taking place in, but we saw four models standing in the display window of an Edgars store.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@zenande079.com ♬ original sound - sphelele Teddybear😊
We can only assume this is a marketing tactic to get into shoppers' mindsets. As we all know, shopping is very psychological.
Perhaps it works on the premise that when shoppers see their outfits on a real person (as opposed to a mannequin), they will feel more inclined to come in and try them on and even make a purchase.
It's all about selling the story to the shopper. We would love to know how this worked out for the fashion mogul and if it helped increase sales. Nevertheless, it must've been super challenging staying in that position for however long they did.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
