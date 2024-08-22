Watch: Taxi driver tries to outrun traffic cop
Updated | By East Coast Radio
This is a perfect example of being committed to your job...
This is a perfect example of being committed to your job...
There's never a dull moment in South Africa, as a video of a taxi driver and a traffic cop proved.
It was a sunny day in Cape Town, and at first, it looked like someone had decided to run on the wrong side of the road, but we quickly realised it was just some morning roadside entertainment.
In the video, we see a traffic cop running on a busy road and several vehicles slowing down with their hazards or emergency lights on.
A taxi driver was running from the traffic cops, and this dedicated officer would not let him get away on his watch.
In the video, we see the traffic cop running, and then we see the taxi driver, who tries to dip to the left to confuse the officer. That fails to work, and the cop eventually captures him.
You could say this was an ordinary day in the life of a police officer. It was shocking to see the taxi driver run, though. Where was he going to go? There should be a 'South Africa's Dumbest Criminals'; we are sure it will do well.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@nandom7441 #taxidriver #trafficofficer #capetown ♬ original sound - Nando
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Watch: Taxi driver tries to outrun traffic cop
This is a perfect example of being committed to your job...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Video: Waiter drops R90,000 wedding cake
This bride was all things mindful and demure...Danny Guselli an hour ago