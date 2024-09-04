Sneaky driver avoids paying his toll fees

There is such a thing as a sneaky driver, and apparently, they passed a toll plaza somewhere in South Africa without paying! The cheek! It's not uncommon for us to see drivers doing the unthinkable on the roads of South Africa. We witness it daily: someone climbing an island because they don't want to be stuck in traffic or another reversing on the freeway. We aren't surprised anymore when people do crazy things on the roads, but this video of a driver tailgating a truck at the toll plaza did leave us somewhat shocked.

Read more: Filmmaker does not look forward to expensive toll fees

In the video, we see a red Volkswagen Polo driving closely behind a truck that has just paid at a toll plaza. At first, it is not evident what the driver is trying to do, but then we see the car pass through the boom gate without paying. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

The craziest part was that we heard the cashier at the toll asking the driver who took the video for the money. It sounded like she assumed they were together and that he would be paying for the VW Polo. We're not certain what happens in a case like this if the number plate is reported to the authorities, but the driver's actions were not only foolish but also dangerous. One person commented on the video, saying that she does this often as if it is something to be proud of. "You will find the tollgate was around R20 but now he has to pay more than R5000 for the fine."

"Yoh my bolt driver once did this."

"I’m so curious to know what happens to people who don’t pay??"

Image Courtesy of TikTok