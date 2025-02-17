Mzansi shocked by extravagant V-Day gift
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Could it be? Was this woman's gift for the day of love a brand new car?
Valentine's Day has come and gone, leaving some people breathing a sigh of relief, while others were left in awe (and maybe a bit of envy) by the extravagant gifts.
Typically, florists, chocolate suppliers, and jewellers see a spike in sales on the day of love, but this year, car dealerships got a piece of the action too.
A viral video with over 16 million views shows a Jetour, carefully packaged in a clear box, perched at the back of a truck and trailer, ready to be delivered to its new owner, Bianca.
Just like the Gucci shoe saga, everyone is buzzing with curiosity – most notably about Bianca’s reaction to unboxing this unforgettable Valentine’s Day gift.
In the video, the box at the back truck is beautifully decorated with balloons and a heartfelt message that reads: "Oros loves Bianca. A million times over, I will always choose you."
People were glued to their screens, wanting to know more. A few people named Bianca even jumped into the comment thread, joking that the car was for them.
The car appeared to be a Jetour Dashing, which starts at R439 900 – clearly, Oros wasn't holding back this Valentine's Day.
The gesture has opened a can of worms, with many questioning their Valentine's and the gifts (or lack thereof) they got this year.
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@kgomotsego.lecholo Who is Bianca guys ???? Are you saying this is a Valentine’s Day gift ?? #valentinesdaymysterygift #valentinesday #johannesburg #valentinesday2025 #biancacar #biancacardelivery #biancaandoros ♬ original sound - daniel
Check out some of the comments from the video.
"I'm seeing comments saying, "May this type of luv find me" It's not that we don't love u guys; some of us are just broke!! V day must be moved a bit further down the calendar, Dec was yesterday."
"My husband gave me a high five this morning… A. HIGH. FIVE."
"Bianca what did you put in your stew?"
"Bianca is the car guys."
The last comment got us thinking – could this have just been an elaborate advertising and marketing gimmick to show off the new model from Jetour in line with Valentine's Day?
If so, the plot has fizzled out...
Image courtesy of TikTok
