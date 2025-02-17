Mzansi shocked by extravagant V-Day gift

Valentine's Day has come and gone, leaving some people breathing a sigh of relief, while others were left in awe (and maybe a bit of envy) by the extravagant gifts.

Typically, florists, chocolate suppliers, and jewellers see a spike in sales on the day of love, but this year, car dealerships got a piece of the action too.

A viral video with over 16 million views shows a Jetour, carefully packaged in a clear box, perched at the back of a truck and trailer, ready to be delivered to its new owner, Bianca.

Just like the Gucci shoe saga, everyone is buzzing with curiosity – most notably about Bianca’s reaction to unboxing this unforgettable Valentine’s Day gift.